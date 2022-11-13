Dua Lipa Slammed Rumors That She Will Be Performing At The 2022 Qatar World Cup

Related
Rod Stewart turned down almost £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup: “It’s not right”
Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup, because “it’s not right”. The tournament kicks off this Sunday (November 20) in the capital city of Doha, and Qatar and World Cup organisers FIFA are facing ongoing criticisms regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
Germany sends Qatar a message with Lufthansa ‘diversity plane’ to World Cup
Lufthansa is making a statement by flying the German football team plane to the Qatar World Cup in a “diversity plane”.“Diversity wins,” proclaims the Airbus A330, nicknamed “Fanhansa”, with a slogan painted across its fuselage. The aircraft is set to fly the German team, coaches and management to their training base in Oman on Monday (14 November), then travel on to Qatar at a later date.The airline revealed the design on Sunday, following years of campaigning by LGBTQ+ activists against holding this year’s World Cup in Qatar.Same-sex relations and marriage are both illegal in Qatar, with its Sharia law system...
World Cup 2022: France captain Hugo Lloris hints he won't wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France soccer captain Hugo Lloris hinted that he won't be wearing a rainbow-colored armband during the Qatar 2022 World Cup next week. Other captains have said they would.
‘Disappointing and unsurprising’: Qatar 2022 organisers reject ‘fake fan’ claims
The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee has rejected accusations there are fake paid football fans at the World Cup, after videos of Indian expats cheering on the England team in Doha went viral on social media
UK minister criticised over call for gay World Cup fans to show respect in Qatar
James Cleverly says ‘flex and compromise’ needed on both sides in country that criminalises homosexuality
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
I guess pop stars will be our moral compasses for the Qatar World Cup
Qatar’s effort to sportswash its abysmal human rights record has received a couple of assists from notable soccer players, with David Beckham taking some cash to be an ambassador for the country during the World Cup, and French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris essentially saying he will shut up and dribble.
England squad travel to World Cup in Qatar on plane called 'Rain Bow'
England footballers headed to the World Cup in Qatar on board a plane called "Rain Bow" on Tuesday, 15 November.An image of a man wearing shoes with a rainbow motif, which is a symbol of LGBT+ pride, is seen on the Virgin Atlantic aircraft.Ahead of the tournament, there has been criticism of the treatment of LGBT+ people in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and same-sex relationships can be punishable by death.Harry Kane has said he will wear his One Love rainbow captain armband during World Cup matches, even if it is not approved by Fifa.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World CupPrince William presents each England player their World Cup shirtFifa president calls for one-month ceasefire in Ukraine during World Cup
World Cup countdown enters final week with Qatar under microscope
The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world's leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history. Qatar announced its first arrests of World Cup ticket touts on Monday, with three foreign men detained outside official ticketing centres in Doha.
Dua Lipa Shuts Down Speculations of World Cup Involvement
English disco-pop star, Dua Lipa, has denied reports of her involvement in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. With speculation circulating that she is scheduled to perform, the “New Rules” singer took to social media to set the record straight. She explained in a message on her Instagram Stories, “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.”
Dua Lipa Shuts Down World Cup Rumors Citing Human Rights
Dua Lipa is making it clear that she will not be performing at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony this month. This is not Lipa's first foray into geopolitics and activism. Earlier this year, the singer, who was born in London to Kosovar Albanian parents, was named Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo in recognition of her years of philanthropy in the country. And as a UNICEF Good Will Ambassador, she visited Lebanon in 2019 to meet refugees of the Syria conflict.
‘We are not happy’: Bruno Fernandes criticises staging of Qatar World Cup
Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has expressed his disappointment at the staging of the World Cup in Qatar ahead of the start of the tournament next week.Qatar has been the subject of criticism due to the country’s treatment of migrant workers and discriminative LGBTQ+ laws.Leading players have been urged to speak out on human rights abuses but Australia has been the only team competing at the tournament to release a collective statement criticising the host country.But after Manchester United’s late win at Fulham on Sunday, which was the final Premier League fixture to be played before the...
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
Group D World Cup 2022: France's Title Defense Begins Against Denmark, Tunisia and Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D will pit France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia against each other. This group might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed soccer fans in 2022. That is because it's almost identical to 2018's World Cup Group C which also had France, Denmark and Australia, with the only difference this year being Tunisia replacing Peru.
2022 World Cup: Qatar Players To Watch Out For
Qatar, who are the Asian Champions, will be going into their first World Cup as an unknown quantity with many expecting them to go out in the Group Stage but the hosts will be hoping to prove many wrong.
Chelsea Well Represented At 2022 Qatar World Cup
Chelsea are seventh in the list of clubs that have the most players travelling to this year's World Cup.
France's Hugo Lloris: 'Too much pressure' on players to protest at World Cup
France captain Hugo Lloris has said there is "too much pressure" on players to protest at the upcoming Qatar World Cup. Qatar has come under intense pressure over its treatment of foreign workers, restrictive social laws and LGBTQIA+ rights, leading to many participating teams raising concerns. The country has denied that workers were exploited.
