Wisconsin Bike Fed hosts fall fundraising gala

WATERLOO, Wis. — The Wisconsin Bike Fed held its fall fundraising gala on Saturday, bringing bicyclists together.

Guests enjoyed complimentary food and drinks and Trek Bicycles gave a behind-the-scenes tour of their headquarters. There were also auctions where guests could bid on prizes like overnight trips, new bikes and bike accessories.

A shuttle bus was available to take attendees from Waterloo to Madison and Milwaukee.

“We have a really great cycling culture in Wisconsin,” Bike Fed executive director Kirsten Finn said. “We just want to make sure that it’s safe for people to ride bikes and we want to be a cycling destination for people wanting to take a cycling vacation here in Wisconsin.”

Money raised by the gala will go towards making Wisconsin more bicycle-friendly.

