Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release
A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence, and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole. She did not. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty. The gallery applauded as Dorow announced the life sentences. Moments later she sentenced him to 762 years in prison on the endangerment counts.
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Some of the families of the students have been urging police to release more information about the killings and to reveal why they think there is no ongoing danger to the community. The father of victim Ethan Chapin said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that a lack of information from Moscow police and the university “only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media.” “The silence further compounds our family’s agony after our son’s murder,” Jim Chapin wrote. “I urge officials to speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant, and protect the greater community.”
Walmart offers $3.1 billion settlement to states, tribes in opioid lawsuits
As part of the $3.1 billion settlement, Walmart is also required to improve how its pharmacies handle opioid prescription painkillers
