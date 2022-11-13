BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Some of the families of the students have been urging police to release more information about the killings and to reveal why they think there is no ongoing danger to the community. The father of victim Ethan Chapin said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that a lack of information from Moscow police and the university “only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media.” “The silence further compounds our family’s agony after our son’s murder,” Jim Chapin wrote. “I urge officials to speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant, and protect the greater community.”

