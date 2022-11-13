"I Find It Incredibly Irritating": Millennials And Gen Z'ers Are Revealing Their Most "I'm With The Boomers On This" Opinions
While some younger generations might not always agree with the way older generations do things, as they get older, they sometimes reminisce about how things used to be and work when they were younger (cue in: the simplicity of technology or the way they choose to engage in everyday activities like going out to eat or watching TV).NBC / Via giphy.com
So when Reddit user u/BobithanTG asked the r/AskReddit community, "What's your most 'I'm with the boomers on this' opinion?" I had to share some of their very relatable beliefs. Read what they had to say below.
1. "I’m not downloading an entire app to use your menu."
2. "TV is getting too dark. Not emotionally — it is visually too dark and I can’t see it."
3. "I literally just talked a friend out of getting a 'smart' automatic litter box with an app. The price difference was $300 more than just a 'regular' automatic scooping box, and you get what? Notifications that your cat just took a shit?"
4. "I don’t need a subscription for everything. No, you don’t need my phone number or email! Just let me buy my shirt and get out of the store."
5. "Having to create a username and password to join just about anything online is a royal pain."
6. "Sometimes it's faster (and easier) to just plug something in instead of dealing with Bluetooth connectivity. There's something nice about knowing how to get it connected and being able to physically connect/disconnect."
7. "Music in bars is too loud."
8. "Screw fast fashion, my clothes should be made to last. I’m not rich so it’s unavoidable, but I’m willing to spend extra on clothes that aren’t made of plastic, and I do my best to repair my damaged clothing instead of throwing it out."
9. "I don’t really know if this is a boomer opinion per se, but you don’t need to document everything you do and post it to your social media. Sometimes it’s better just to live in the moment and enjoy what’s happening around you."
10. "Standard headlights on new automobiles are too bright. Literally being blinded by every other car DURING THE DAYTIME, wondering if their brights are on."
11. "Things aren’t made the way they used to be. Everything you buy now is so cheaply manufactured. Even high-end furniture uses cheap particleboard and crappy joinery. We bought a pretty high-end couch a few years back, and it’s barely holding together."
12. "When you’re in a public place, you should respect others around you by not being disruptive with your behavior. For example, not playing music on your phone without headphones while on a bus, in a restaurant, etc."
13. "Basic home appliances (e.g., fridge, washer-dryer) do NOT need a touchscreen."
14. "You should really put your phone down when you're out to eat with people. Maybe it's because I grew up with that rule, but I know when I'm getting lunch with a friend or something, I find it incredibly irritating when they're on their phone."
15. "I want a human customer service operator, not an automated operator or chatbot."
16. "I like physically owning the movies you love. I have friends who love the movie and watch it on Netflix whenever they can, and then Netflix removes it. And if it's a rare find, then you might never see it again. Owning a physical copy means you get to keep it and cherish it forever."
17. "I agree that sometimes at work, you need to pick up the phone because it's easier than sending text messages back and forth."
18. "Stop filming everything at concerts or shows or whatever. Enjoy it."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
