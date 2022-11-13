ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

"I Find It Incredibly Irritating": Millennials And Gen Z'ers Are Revealing Their Most "I'm With The Boomers On This" Opinions

By Raven Ishak
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpaVS_0j9KPt7M00

While some younger generations might not always agree with the way older generations do things, as they get older, they sometimes reminisce about how things used to be and work when they were younger (cue in: the simplicity of technology or the way they choose to engage in everyday activities like going out to eat or watching TV).

NBC / Via giphy.com

So when Reddit user u/BobithanTG asked the r/AskReddit community, "What's your most 'I'm with the boomers on this' opinion?" I had to share some of their very relatable beliefs. Read what they had to say below.

1. "I’m not downloading an entire app to use your menu."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQXIC_0j9KPt7M00

u/Ghostleeee

"And I don’t need an app for every website, shop, or restaurant I visit. Please just put your menu and hours on a normal website and stop trying to clog up my phone."

u/brilliantpants

Hispanolistic / Getty Images

2. "TV is getting too dark. Not emotionally — it is visually too dark and I can’t see it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2Fk8_0j9KPt7M00

u/mostly_browsing

"Too dark and too quiet. I swear we have to turn the volume up twice as loud as we have it normally to watch Yellowstone .

"Better believe the commercials have plenty of volume, though..."

u/DenTheRedditBoi7

Evgeniyshkolenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. "I literally just talked a friend out of getting a 'smart' automatic litter box with an app. The price difference was $300 more than just a 'regular' automatic scooping box, and you get what? Notifications that your cat just took a shit?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bf3Ot_0j9KPt7M00

u/chupmacabre

Marina Troynich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. "I don’t need a subscription for everything. No, you don’t need my phone number or email! Just let me buy my shirt and get out of the store."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEY88_0j9KPt7M00

u/anonymouslyinvisible

Stock Photo and Footage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. "Having to create a username and password to join just about anything online is a royal pain."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksbDp_0j9KPt7M00

u/WinterBanana89

Tero Vesalainen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. "Sometimes it's faster (and easier) to just plug something in instead of dealing with Bluetooth connectivity. There's something nice about knowing how to get it connected and being able to physically connect/disconnect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273eTa_0j9KPt7M00

u/claytondb

FHM / Getty Images

7. "Music in bars is too loud."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLRLd_0j9KPt7M00

u/EternityLeave

"I want to find just one bar where I can talk to my friends without screaming."

u/lucid00000

Staticnak1983 / Getty Images

8. "Screw fast fashion, my clothes should be made to last. I’m not rich so it’s unavoidable, but I’m willing to spend extra on clothes that aren’t made of plastic, and I do my best to repair my damaged clothing instead of throwing it out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezlrY_0j9KPt7M00

u/mercurialpolyglot

Netrun78 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. "I don’t really know if this is a boomer opinion per se, but you don’t need to document everything you do and post it to your social media. Sometimes it’s better just to live in the moment and enjoy what’s happening around you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNLod_0j9KPt7M00

u/rylhi552

"I feel like we are in this weird time frame where there’s an older generation posting everything to Facebook, the middle generation not posting anything, and the younger generation posting everything to TikTok."

u/Mystic_Jewel

Milko / Getty Images

10. "Standard headlights on new automobiles are too bright. Literally being blinded by every other car DURING THE DAYTIME, wondering if their brights are on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6hjK_0j9KPt7M00

u/Fiendsquatch

Montypeter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. "Things aren’t made the way they used to be. Everything you buy now is so cheaply manufactured. Even high-end furniture uses cheap particleboard and crappy joinery. We bought a pretty high-end couch a few years back, and it’s barely holding together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSIIj_0j9KPt7M00

u/talag1ga

"I miss appliances you could fix just by hitting them a few times."

u/Birdhawk

Enigma_images / Getty Images

12. "When you’re in a public place, you should respect others around you by not being disruptive with your behavior. For example, not playing music on your phone without headphones while on a bus, in a restaurant, etc."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3LjL_0j9KPt7M00

u/wheresmychin

Mihailomilovanovic / Getty Images

13. "Basic home appliances (e.g., fridge, washer-dryer) do NOT need a touchscreen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9xV4_0j9KPt7M00

u/No_Seaweed6739

"I just moved into a new place. The microwave has Wi-Fi compatibility. I don't know what it's for or how to use it, but it's an option."

u/gimpisgawd

Petri Oeschger / Getty Images

14. "You should really put your phone down when you're out to eat with people. Maybe it's because I grew up with that rule, but I know when I'm getting lunch with a friend or something, I find it incredibly irritating when they're on their phone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVr38_0j9KPt7M00

u/FirstPianist3312

Filadendron / Getty Images

15. "I want a human customer service operator, not an automated operator or chatbot."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKmHS_0j9KPt7M00

u/guythatbedont

Nitat Termmee / Getty Images

16. "I like physically owning the movies you love. I have friends who love the movie and watch it on Netflix whenever they can, and then Netflix removes it. And if it's a rare find, then you might never see it again. Owning a physical copy means you get to keep it and cherish it forever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nngo6_0j9KPt7M00

u/buckyhermit

Grace Cary / Getty Images

17. "I agree that sometimes at work, you need to pick up the phone because it's easier than sending text messages back and forth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvoPB_0j9KPt7M00

u/Flaky-Fellatio

Miniseries / Getty Images

18. "Stop filming everything at concerts or shows or whatever. Enjoy it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6Wj4_0j9KPt7M00

u/Yoshi_isthebest

Gilaxia / Getty Images

Do you have an opinion that you believe a boomer would agree with? If so, tell us what it is in the comments below.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Comments / 44

AP_001559.eb6678ee5cad4b078f6553bb606880bf.0200
6d ago

How about the overuse and misuse of the word LITERALLY? Literally being blinded? Literally told a friend…. There is no better way than to sound like a Kardashian Clan than with this word….Literally. 🤦

Reply(2)
23
Terrie Crow
6d ago

How about keeping your loud mind-numbing music within the confines of your own vehicle and home?

Reply
17
R RSMcann
6d ago

Music on Motorbikes....Can hear them coming from 2 Miles away....Why not have headphones ? even just one ear..

Reply
9
Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy