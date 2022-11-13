ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How She Met Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLdvk_0j9KPjXK00

You know Millie Bobby Brown .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VveVX_0j9KPjXK00
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

And you probably know that she's been dating Jake Bongiovi for a minute now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvaNL_0j9KPjXK00

Jake is an actor, as well as the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

The couple went IG official last year, and made their red carpet debut this past March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZPRt_0j9KPjXK00
Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

If you've been wondering how Millie and Jake even met, well, she has the answer for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbUy3_0j9KPjXK00
Handout / Disney via Getty Images

Millie recently participated in a new installment of Wired's "Web's Most Searched Questions" series, and during the interview, she was asked how her and Jake first met.

She revealed that, before her and Jake even met in person, they connected online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijLZG_0j9KPjXK00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“We met on Instagram," she explained. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afjCD_0j9KPjXK00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The interview also basically marks the first time Millie's spoken about her relationship with Jake to the press, so there's another milestone for ya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNpHw_0j9KPjXK00
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Getty Images

You can watch the whole interview right here .

