Philadelphia honors veterans with services throughout city

Philadelphia officials held several events Sunday morning to honor area veterans.

The services started at Washington Square where veterans gathered with city leaders for a rifle salute, playing of Taps, and ceremonial laying of wreaths in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier and Eternal Flame.

"Our freedom isn't free. It does require our citizens to step forward and put themselves at risk to maintain our democracy," said Councilman David Oh.

The square is hallowed ground; it served as a cemetery for nearly 100 years.

"It has over 2,000 British and American soldiers who were buried here during the Revolutionary War and of course we have the Eternal Flame because so many people who died, we don't even know who they are," said Oh.

Following that service, veterans gathered at the Korean War Memorial Park for another ceremony honoring those who served in that war.

"I think they should honor the soldiers. All veterans should be honored," said Corporal Donnelly Richard who served in the Korean War.

And at noon more veterans came to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a few steps away for a ceremony that paid tribute to the 648 Philadelphians listed on the wall who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"At the time it was hard because there was a lot of resentment about the war, but it wasn't the veterans, we didn't have much of a choice," said Joe Van Oscen, a Vietnam Veteran.

Ceremonies in Washington Square and at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial Park and Vietnam Veterans Memorial were originally supposed to be Friday on Veterans Day, but were rescheduled to Sunday because of inclement weather.