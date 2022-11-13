ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Over 800 people tested positive for COVID on an Australian cruise ship. Are Florida cruises safe?

By C. A. Bridges, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MlHus_0j9KPdEy00

A cruise ship carrying at least 800 passengers infected with COVID-19 arrived in Sydney, Australia from New Zealand, multiple sources reported.

The Majestic Princess of Princess Cruises, part of the Carnival Corporation, was carrying more than 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crewmembers according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Marguerite Fitzgerald, the president of cruise operator Carnival Australia, told the BBC that all the cases were either asymptomatic or mild.

"Reflective of the increase in community transmissions, we too have seen more guests test positive for COVID-19 on the current voyage of Majestic Princess. This is a result of mass testing of our 3,300 guests," Fitzgerald said.

As Florida's numbers begin to rise again, should you be thinking about canceling that cruise?

The Majestic Princess:Princess cruise ship with at least 800 positive COVID-19 cases docks in Australia

Not quite a surge:Florida COVID cases rising again as BQ subvariants of omicron spread

Is Florida seeing another COVID surge?

Not yet, no. Cases appear to be on a slight upswing as we head into cold and flu season with the highest weekly addition last week since the last week of September when new omicron variants were spreading. But it's still a much slower rise than previous variant-fueled surges.

Lots of new omicron variants have popped up such as BQ.1, BF.7, and BN.1, and they make up most of the COVID infections across the southeastern United States now, but they're not anywhere near as prevalent as what we saw over the summer with BA.4 and BA.5. The so-called "nightmare" omicron variant, XBB, remains rare in Florida.

This doesn't mean you can't catch it, however.

What are the COVID testing requirements for Florida cruises?

Most major cruise lines have dropped their requirements for vaccinated guests or are about to.

Royal Caribbean International is no longer requiring pre-cruise testing on most sailings, according to its website.

Guests 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated on cruises from the United States and the Caribbean with stops in Colombia, Haiti or Honduras need to take a test within three days before their cruise. All passengers 2 and older sailing from Australia also need to test prior to boarding, as do those 5 and up on transatlantic cruises. The day you set sail is not counted as one of the days.

As of Monday, November 14, Disney Cruise Line will no longer require testing regardless of vaccination status for sailings from the U.S., according to its website. They still highly recommend that you get vaccinated.

COVID testing required? Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line further lift COVID-19 requirements

'Was it worth the risk? I don't think so':What it's like to cruise with fewer COVID rules

'Hell of a Cruise':Highlighting the panic, failures of the COVID early days

Major lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Virgin Voyages also removed all remaining testing and vaccination requirements for many voyages in recent weeks.

"However, irrespective of vaccination status, we encourage all guests 5 years and older to test three days prior to their cruise," Carnival spokesperson Matt Lupoli told USA TODAY in an emailed statement.

There are no testing requirements for entering Mexico from the U.S.

With relaxed COVID guidelines, is it safe to take a cruise?

That's up to you, your level of comfort, and your own medical situation.

Traveling by cruise will expose you to other people in an enclosed location for long periods of time, not a great thing for easily-spread respiratory viruses. Fortunately, the immunity from being fully vaccinated seems to have helped arrest the spread.

If you have a weakened immune system, however, or are at increased risk for severe disease, or you're traveling with someone with those risk factors, you should talk to your healthcare provider first.

'We're kind of out of cruising for a while':Ending COVID-19 requirements only brought new limits for some high-risk travelers

Do not travel or board a cruise ship if you tested positive for COVID-19 less than 10 days ago. Follow the CDC recommendations for isolation. If you were exposed to a person with COVID in the past 10 days, get tested yourself at least 5 full days after the last exposure and wear a high-quality mask around other people.

What can I do to avoid COVID on a cruise?

First and foremost, get up to date on your vaccinations and boosters, particularly the latest bivalent booster that attacks the variants as well as the original coronavirus strain.

Consider wearing an N95 or other high-quality mask in crowded settings, especially indoors. Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, recommends travelers wear the highest-quality mask they can get that they can tolerate. "If you can't tolerate (it), you're going to take it off," she said.

Spend as much time as you can outdoors and away from crowds.

Bring rapid tests with you in case you (or someone around you) start showing symptoms.

"I feel like for someone who is immunosuppressed or have other severe comorbidities that are not well-controlled, I think it behooves them to do whatever they can within reason to protect themselves, while at the same time enjoying all the pleasures of travel," El-Sadr said.

You may want to consider getting travel insurance that covers health care and emergency evacuation, especially if you're traveling to remote areas.

Contributors: Nathan Diller, USA TODAY; Chris Persaud, Palm Beach Post

C. A. Bridges is a Digital Producer for the USA TODAY Network, working with multiple newsrooms across Florida. Local journalists work hard to keep you informed about the things you care about, and you can support them by subscribing to your local news organization.

and follow him on Twitter at @cabridges

Comments / 27

Ken
3d ago

99.98% of those who contracted it never knew or had no sign/symptom picture. Moving on.

Reply(1)
10
KeepTheFaith
3d ago

As long as there’s no sea of dead sailing around- they’ll have to figure it out- Covid will be here for awhile

Reply
4
me 88
3d ago

And there are 100% of other viruses people carry. Move on

Reply
9
Related
travelnoire.com

Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney

After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
maritime-executive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery 50th Anniversary Cruise Ship

Continuing to market the 50th anniversary of the cruise line, Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of its newest cruise ship, aptly named Carnival Celebration. The second of the cruise line’s LNG-fueled ships, she is also part of an effort to continue to rebuild the cruise operations after the pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
disneydining.com

Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot

A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
VENICE, FL
TheStreet

I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)

My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Lines Raise a Key Fee

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Free Report offer tremendous value for what you pay in most cases. In general, at least since the pandemic, on many sailings, you pay less for your double-occupancy cabin per night than you would pay to stay at a land-based hotel.
Business Insider

I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like

Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Dining Change Passengers Might Not Like

Food plays a huge role in how people enjoy a cruise. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report all offer an incredible array of dining options that come with your base fare.
TheStreet

Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package

For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ships with Best Crew to Passenger Ratio: Major Cruise Lines Compared

Customer service is one of the most important factors of your cruise vacation. No one wants to wait in long lines at the customer service desk or walk around trying to find a crew member to help with something. The more crew members available for each passenger the smoother a cruise will be.
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
Florida Today

Florida Today

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy