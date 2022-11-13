ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro on Mastriano not calling to concede: ‘Who cares’

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wc5Eu_0j9KP89o00

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro (D) said on Sunday that his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, has not called to concede the race after major media outlets projected his loss on Tuesday night.

“I mean, who cares if he calls, right?” Shapiro told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

“He doesn’t get to pick the winner, the people pick the winner,” Shapiro continued. “And in a resounding way, they made clear that they wanted me to lead this commonwealth forward.”

Shapiro leads Mastriano by 14 percentage points, or roughly 755,000 votes, as of Sunday morning, with nearly all votes counted.

Mastriano ran far behind Pennsylvania Senate Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, who conceded the race after he was defeated by roughly 4 percentage points.

Former President Trump had endorsed Mastriano, who ran on a conservative platform and attracted criticisms for his being in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Part of Mastriano’s platform included eliminating ballot drop boxes and no-excuse mail voting as well as passing universal voter identification requirements.

“We had an historic win, more votes than any gubernatorial candidate in history, so I could care less if the guy calls me,” Shapiro said on CNN. “What matters is the people chose me, and I look forward to getting to work for them in January.”

Comments / 282

BlueGarnet
3d ago

Really who does care. America has spoken. We do not care if a losing candidate won't concede. We will just chalk you up as another sore loser and move on.

Reply(24)
247
Tee Thompson
3d ago

Exactly, who cares about Trump Republicans and their foolery.The free American people have DENIED them their dream of a fascist Republic Trump Republicans be advised. the American people will never let you tread on us!

Reply(14)
155
Julio
3d ago

That's what matters . When it's time to report to your first day of work be very proud of yourself and of all the people who voted for you . Don't waste your time on a SORE LOSER .

Reply
73
Related
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson’s Ex-Colleague Calls Him Out for Insulting Pennsylvania Voters

Former Fox News personality Leland Vittert is hitting out at his one-time colleague Tucker Carlson over his recent comments on Pennsylvania voters. “Few things are more arrogant, and frankly stupider, than telling voters they’re dumb,” Vittert said on NewsNation, where he is now an anchor. “While that might sound obvious, it’s not to Republican elites. Tucker Carlson for example told blue collar workers in Pennsylvania exactly that: You are stupid for electing John Fetterman to the United States Senate over Mehmet Oz. Never mind Oz is a former TV doctor who actually lived in New Jersey.” Vittert was a Fox personality until 2021, including guest-hosting on Fox & Friends. His comments come after Carlson went after Fetterman on Wednesday night. “John Fetterman become a U.S. Senator last night. Does anyone think John Fetterman was a quality candidate? Is that why he won? Because they had quality candidates on the left?” Carlson said. “Do the voters of Pennsylvania really want a brain-damaged candidate who’s never had a real job? Did they think he was more impressive than the guy who spent his career doing heart transplants? Probably not.”Read it at NewsNation
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump Jr calls stroke victim John Fetterman ‘brain dead’ in nasty attack after Pennsylvania Dem debates Dr Oz

Donald Trump Jr suggested that Pennsylvania Democrat candidate John Fetterman was “brain dead" after the lieutenant governor, who suffered a stroke in May, clashed with his Republican opponent in a highly anticipated debate on Tuesday. "OMG John Fetterman it’s worse than any of us could have ever imagined," the eldest son of former president Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.He added: "At this point the moderator is filibustering to make sure he doesn’t get any more questions. I think that’s four in a row to Mehmet Oz."Even today’s partisan hack media can’t cover for Fetterman being brain...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania

He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arizona MAGA Boss Tried to Sink Fetterman. It Went Horribly.

PHOENIX—With just one day to go before the midterms last week, the prospect of a Republican takeover of the U.S. Senate was looking stronger than ever. But a handful of far-right foot soldiers in Arizona weren’t taking any chances.Federal Election Commission records show the Phoenix-based Turning Point PAC, a fundraising arm of the conservative re-education machine Turning Point USA, shelled out big bucks to send a barrage of last-minute text messages to voters. But they weren’t targeted at locals choosing between incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and fringe conservative challenger Blake Masters in Arizona.Instead, they were geared toward people across the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

766K+
Followers
88K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy