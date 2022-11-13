Read full article on original website
Feeling crowded? World population hits 8 billion
The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos...
Biden pledges ‘full US support’ for Poland, says ‘unlikely’ missile fired from Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that it was “unlikely” that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile. Biden spoke after he...
Iran protests enter third month with deadly clashes
Iran issued a series of death sentences as women-led protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a third month Wednesday, with clashes reportedly claiming at least seven lives in two days. Another death sentence had been issued Tuesday, after a court on Sunday handed down the first death sentence in connection with the protests.
