Coral Gables’ JohnMartin’s Reopens On Miracle Mile
The revamped venue pays homage to the original with a fresh new look and feel
miamionthecheap.com
Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend
This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
WSVN-TV
Miami Commissioner Reyes delivers 500 food bags to senior residents ahead of Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Thanksgiving came early for a senior resident community in Miami, thanks to a dedicated city official. Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes on Tuesday delivered 500 food bags to the Smathers Plaza housing complex so those in need can have a good holiday dinner. “It’s a date of family...
bocaratontribune.com
The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience
Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
WSVN-TV
Icon Burrito / Icon Mediterranean, Miami
5oz of chicken shawarma (see below) Garlic sauce and tahini (store bought is fine) 2 lb chicken thigh fillets , skinless and boneless. Combine chicken and ingredients in a ziplock bag and marinate for about 24 hours. Heat oil in a skillet to medium-high heat, then place chicken. Cook for...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
WSVN-TV
South Florida students honored as part of Do the Right Thing program
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students were honored after speaking up for school safety. Miami Police recognized several children as part of the Do the Right Thing program. Ten kids received awards, which included two boys who immediately reported a classmate who brought a loaded gun to campus. “If...
Review: Hyatt Regency Coral Gables, Florida
I recently spent a night at the 254-room Hyatt Regency Coral Gables, located near Miami (long story short, we’re still not living in Miami full time just yet, hence the need for a hotel). While I only spent a night there and it’s perhaps not the most aspirational points property in the world, I had a good stay, and this also highlights the huge value that can be had with World of Hyatt.
secretmiami.com
5 Hottest Art Basel Parties Happening This Year In Miami
Get ready Miamians: Miami Art Week is set to return and with it, Art Basel is gearing up for its largest art exhibition to date. On top of all the pop-ups, galleries, installations and art fairs, the city is also stacked with parties. After all, partying is what we do best. So whether you have a ticket to the art-filled extravaganza or not, you can still have a blast on a late-night dance floor or a breezy sunrise by the beach. Here’s a list of parties happening this year during Art Week:
WSVN-TV
Electric fire sparks trouble on Coral Gables Metrorail
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sparks and flames ignited underneath a portion of the Metrorail track in Coral Gables. The flare happened at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Ponce De Leon, Monday night. A video provided by Only In Dade showed the fluttering embers. Officials said it was caused...
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Plans Fort Lauderdale Location
The brand will open its eighth restaurant in the beginning of next year
WSVN-TV
Woman hurt by Brightline train while walking bike near railroad in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian walking with her bike near the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale was hurt when a Brightline train hit her bicycle. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and Flagler Drive, Tuesday night. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a...
Miami New Times
Thanksgiving 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide
This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 24 and one of the best ways to celebrate the special holiday is to spend time with friends and loved ones over a great meal. Instead of spending the time and money on preparing dinner at home, why not indulge in one of...
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
WSVN-TV
Woman hopes community brings forward information after brother’s death
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for her brother’s violent death. “Someone knows what happened to him. They also need to know that James was loved. And he loved others,” said Trienise Alston. She...
secretmiami.com
These Irresistibly Cute Pet Homes Are Popping Up In Aventura Mall
With the holidays coming up, you’re probably out buying gifts and wrapping them up for your loved ones. There’s even a chance you might have strolled through Aventura Mall recently in search of the perfect gift and wondered, “What’s up with all these pet homes?”. Well,...
Coral Springs Debuts ‘Pixel Spot’ for Amazing Selfie Shots
A taste of Wynwood Walls has made its way to Coral Springs. The city celebrated the Pixel Spot opening at 2915 Sportsplex Drive on Nov. 4 — adjacent to Dr. Paul’s Dog Park and across from Coral Glades High School. Pixel Spit includes four mural walls where visitors...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: La Terrazza at Fiola, Raising Cane's, and Sofia
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida location for fast-casual chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane's, the grand opening of Sofia in the Miami Design District, and La Terrazza, a rooftop restaurant and bar from the creators of Fiola Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list?...
