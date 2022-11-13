ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
Icon Burrito / Icon Mediterranean, Miami

5oz of chicken shawarma (see below) Garlic sauce and tahini (store bought is fine) 2 lb chicken thigh fillets , skinless and boneless. Combine chicken and ingredients in a ziplock bag and marinate for about 24 hours. Heat oil in a skillet to medium-high heat, then place chicken. Cook for...
Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
South Florida students honored as part of Do the Right Thing program

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students were honored after speaking up for school safety. Miami Police recognized several children as part of the Do the Right Thing program. Ten kids received awards, which included two boys who immediately reported a classmate who brought a loaded gun to campus. “If...
Review: Hyatt Regency Coral Gables, Florida

I recently spent a night at the 254-room Hyatt Regency Coral Gables, located near Miami (long story short, we’re still not living in Miami full time just yet, hence the need for a hotel). While I only spent a night there and it’s perhaps not the most aspirational points property in the world, I had a good stay, and this also highlights the huge value that can be had with World of Hyatt.
5 Hottest Art Basel Parties Happening This Year In Miami

Get ready Miamians: Miami Art Week is set to return and with it, Art Basel is gearing up for its largest art exhibition to date. On top of all the pop-ups, galleries, installations and art fairs, the city is also stacked with parties. After all, partying is what we do best. So whether you have a ticket to the art-filled extravaganza or not, you can still have a blast on a late-night dance floor or a breezy sunrise by the beach. Here’s a list of parties happening this year during Art Week:
Electric fire sparks trouble on Coral Gables Metrorail

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sparks and flames ignited underneath a portion of the Metrorail track in Coral Gables. The flare happened at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Ponce De Leon, Monday night. A video provided by Only In Dade showed the fluttering embers. Officials said it was caused...
Thanksgiving 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 24 and one of the best ways to celebrate the special holiday is to spend time with friends and loved ones over a great meal. Instead of spending the time and money on preparing dinner at home, why not indulge in one of...
These Irresistibly Cute Pet Homes Are Popping Up In Aventura Mall

With the holidays coming up, you’re probably out buying gifts and wrapping them up for your loved ones. There’s even a chance you might have strolled through Aventura Mall recently in search of the perfect gift and wondered, “What’s up with all these pet homes?”. Well,...
