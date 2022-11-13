ThunderWolves finish regular season with shutout win at Black Hills State

SPEARFISH, S.D. (Nov. 12, 2022) - The Colorado State University Pueblo football team pushed its win streak to seven games after posting a 38-0 shutout victory at Black Hills State.

CSU Pueblo quarterback Hunter Raquetthrew a season-high five touchdowns, each going to a different receiver on 15-of-26 passing and totaled 267 passing yards in the win.

The ThunderWolves offense put up 483 total yards and totaled 18 first downs in the game. On the ground, the Pack earned 216 yards on 34 attempts led by Nick Bingham and his 83 yards on four rushes. He earned a game-long rush of 50 yards.

Austin Bacher and Jordan Jones each finished with 43 and 41 rushing yards, respectively.

Defensively, Jon Nuschy and Momar Fall ended with eight tackles. Fall also tallied 1.5 TFL and one sack.

Daniel Bone chipped in with seven tackles including four solo takedowns.

The ThunderWolves scored their first touchdown with 5:42 left in the first quarter on a 60-yard touchdown pass to Zack Rakowsky for an early 7-0 lead.

CSU Pueblo added another touchdown reception less than a minute into the second half when Jones hauled in a 17-yard reception and took it to the end zone for a 14-0 CSU Pueblo advantage.

Another score in the second quarter from the ThunderWolves with 1:30 left in the first half on a 1-yard touchdown reception by Curtis Luckadoo.

CSU Pueblo went into halftime with a 21-0 lead.

In the third quarter, the ThunderWolves got the ball and drove the ball down field, scoring on a two-yard touchdown reception by Max Fine, capping a 4-play, 75 yard drive that took 1:46 off the clock.

Once the defense helped get the Pack the ball back, Raquet and Co. converted a 49-yard touchdown pass to CK Poulos after four plays to build a 35-0 lead.

The ThunderWolves added one final score during the fourth quarter on a 25-yard made field goal by Sullivan Moon.

CSU Pueblo finishes the regular season with an 8-3 record overall and still with hopes of clinching an NCAA Tournament berth. The NCAA Selection Show will air on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

This article was submitted to the Chieftain by the CSU Pueblo Athletics department. For stats and additional information from this game, visit gothunderwolves.com.