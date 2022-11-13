ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week

Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Kevin Garnett Chose Between Celtics And Lakers In 2007

Kobe and KG? It almost happened in the summer of 2007, before what ultimately became several exciting seasons of Kobe vs. KG. Power forward/center Kevin Garnett, an NBA superstar who skipped college to expedite what would turn out to be a long and lucrative pro career, found himself at something of a crossroads in the 2007 offseason. And it almost involved joining forces with another NBA superstar who had skipped college to expedite what would turn out to be a long and lucrative pro career.
Wichita Eagle

NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder

It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry: Warriors Have Championship Caliber Offense

View the original article to see embedded media. Some Warriors fans may feel like the sky is falling with the team having a 4-7 record, but Steph Curry isn't panicking and that's what matters the most. Curry was asked about the potential of the Warriors' offense, and he still believes...
Wichita Eagle

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Tonight one of the toughest stretches of the Atlanta Hawks schedule continues as they host the Boston Celtics. Boston is riding a seven-game winning streak thanks to their high-powered offense. The dual threat of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses and propelled Boston to the...
Wichita Eagle

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

I don't think the Hornets figured everything out all of a sudden after defeating the Orlando Magic. Their second half defense was nothing to be pleased about and they are still careless with the ball at times on the offensive end. The Pacers backcourt is going to be a handful and with an inconsistent defense, I don't see Charlotte pulling out enough stops to win this one.
Wichita Eagle

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Isn’t the Face of the NBA

At age 27, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly on the top rung of NBA superstars, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and ’20 and bringing the Bucks an NBA title in 2021. Even so, the Greek superstar is not enamored with the spotlight. During an appearance on Serge Ibaka’s How...
Wichita Eagle

Here’s Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Hawks Road Showdown

The undermanned Boston Celtics will hit the road Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Boston enters the showdown as the hottest team in the NBA riding a league-high seven-game win streak and sporting the best records in the league at 11-3. Even with all of the success, the Celtics will be severely shorthanded as it will be without the services of Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon to go along with the continued absence of center Robert Williams and wing Danilo Gallinari.
Wichita Eagle

Here’s Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings

The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.
