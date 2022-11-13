ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 KISS FM

Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It

Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
skylinesportsmt.com

Big Sky Breakdown: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Montana

Montana State moved to 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 9-1 overall by running roughshod over Cal Poly in a 72-28 victory last week. MSU rushed for a school record 554 yards in the win. The Bobcats host rival Montana (4-3 in Big Sky play, 7-3 overall) in the 121st...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game

The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
BOZEMAN, MT
WJHL

ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has fired its softball coach following allegations of mistreatment by players. The university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach. According to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
explorebigsky.com

Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022

Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)

Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
wcyb.com

Gate City fan holds special bond with Blue Devils QB Luke Bledsoe

GATE CITY, Va. — Whether it's holding for his kicker, tossing dimes, or taking the ball himself, Gate City's Luke Bledsoe does whatever called upon Friday Nights. Gate City Head Coach Jeremy Houseright says, "he (Luke) takes control of the offense for us, he’s been a good leader, hard worker."
GATE CITY, VA
NBCMontana

Red Robin closed indefinitely in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Red Robin announced it has closed indefinitely due to a staffing shortage at the Southgate Mall located in Missoula. Red Robin’s management team posted a sign to its door apologizing for the inconvenience. The note also stated a date has not been set for the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Tracking the next round of snow

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
WJHL

School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials released a statement Tuesday regarding allegations against members of Daniel Boone High School’s football team, which was described as physical assault and inappropriate “horseplay.” According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS), a parent reported an incident to administrators on Nov. 6. During that incident, the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
652K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy