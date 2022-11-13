Read full article on original website
MSU Officials Hoping Cat Griz Attendees Refrain From Spicy “Cat Griz Chant”
You know the chant I'm referring to. It ends with "Go Cats Go!" Considering the nationally televised coverage Bozeman will be receiving this Saturday, it's not an unreasonable request. It's not just the biggest football game in Montana; this Saturday we've got big-time company in the house. ESPN's College GameDay...
Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It
Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
George Geise: For many of us, 'Brawl' just meant Cat-Griz had gone to the dogs
GREAT FALLS — Like thousands of other college football fans, I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for Saturday’s Bobcat-Grizzly game in Bozeman. I can hardly wait to see what kind of super-cool (more likely super-cold) environment will greet star analysts Rece Davis,...
Who Will Be College Gameday’s Special Guest in Bozeman?
If you've been under a rock the past two days, ESPN's College Gameday announced that they will be setting up their weekly show here in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19th. The massive announcement has many giddy with excitement, and we can't blame them. College Gameday...
Big Sky Breakdown: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Montana
Montana State moved to 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 9-1 overall by running roughshod over Cal Poly in a 72-28 victory last week. MSU rushed for a school record 554 yards in the win. The Bobcats host rival Montana (4-3 in Big Sky play, 7-3 overall) in the 121st...
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game
The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has fired its softball coach following allegations of mistreatment by players. The university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach. According to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous […]
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Gate City fan holds special bond with Blue Devils QB Luke Bledsoe
GATE CITY, Va. — Whether it's holding for his kicker, tossing dimes, or taking the ball himself, Gate City's Luke Bledsoe does whatever called upon Friday Nights. Gate City Head Coach Jeremy Houseright says, "he (Luke) takes control of the offense for us, he’s been a good leader, hard worker."
Red Robin closed indefinitely in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Red Robin announced it has closed indefinitely due to a staffing shortage at the Southgate Mall located in Missoula. Red Robin’s management team posted a sign to its door apologizing for the inconvenience. The note also stated a date has not been set for the...
Tracking the next round of snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials released a statement Tuesday regarding allegations against members of Daniel Boone High School’s football team, which was described as physical assault and inappropriate “horseplay.” According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS), a parent reported an incident to administrators on Nov. 6. During that incident, the […]
4.2 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula
A 4.2 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning.
Traffic snarled Monday on Bozeman Hill
Traffic was snarled this morning on I-90 as a semi-truck is jackknifed and a pickup truck is on its side.
Brawl of the Wild brings higher hotel, Airbnb prices to Bozeman
As the Cat-Griz game approaches, hotels and Airbnbs are booking up quickly as fans pour into Bozeman.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.
