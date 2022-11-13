ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Riding to Kansas State football's rescue becoming old hat for quarterback Will Howard

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
WACO, Texas — By now, it is second nature for Will Howard.

Kansas State's starting quarterback goes out, Howard steps in, and the Wildcats don't skip a beat.

So when starter Adrian Martinez had to be helped off the field Saturday night after picking up a first down on a quarterback sneak, K-State coach Chris Klieman didn't flinch. Even better, neither did Howard, who promptly completed a scoring drive and then some in leading the Wildcats to a crucial 31-3 Big 12 victory over Baylor at sold-out McLane Stadium.

The Wildcats, who improved to 7-3 overall, also regained sole possession of second place in the Big 12 at 5-2, a game ahead of Baylor and Texas, which fell to unbeaten TCU on Saturday, 17-10.

There were plenty of heroes — a defense that held Baylor to 306 yards and a field goal, tight end Ben Sinnott with his first two career touchdown catches, and running back Deuce Vaughn, to name a few. But none were bigger than Howard.

"I've gotten used to it at this point," said Howard, who completed 19 of 27 passes for 196 yards with three touchdowns. "It's my job, and I'm going to own my role, and if that's coming in in relief when I need to, I've done it a couple of times now, (so) I've gotten used to it.

"Credit to all the guys around me for rallying around me and staying up on me and just telling me how much they believe in me and everything. When you've got that and you've got dudes making plays like they were tonight, it makes my job easy."

Howard has made it look easy this season, which wasn't the case the two previous years when he was thrown to the wolves in place of injured starter Skylar Thompson. This was the second time he took over for Martinez in the first quarter — the other came in a 38-28 loss at TCU — and the second time he delivered.

Howard also started and excelled in a 48-0 blowout of Oklahoma State.

"It's awesome," said Sinnott, who caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring on the second play of the second quarter, and a 19-yarder late in the third that made it 24-3. "Will's one of my best friends here, so I know how much he prepares, how hard he works, so whenever his moments come, he's going to be prepared to take advantage of it."

Given the stakes, Klieman didn't hesitate in going to Howard, even though the plan has been to redshirt him this season.

"When Adrian went down, and I don't know how severe (the injury) is, and I don't believe it was, but I didn't believe he was going to be 100%," Klieman said. "Collin (Klein, offensive coordinator) and I said, 'This isn't a helmet popping off, we're rolling,' and I looked at Will and I said, 'Will, you've got it.'

"And Will remembers being here before, and so I know how important this one was to Will to play well. He played really well, and we blocked exceptionally well for him, and man, he made some plays."

Howard had started against Baylor on the same field in 2020 after Thompson suffered a season-ending injury, and the Bears won it, 32-31, with a field goal on the final play of the game.

"Another one of the games that I kind of had circled," said Howard, who completed 9 of 18 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in the 2020 game. "I really wanted to get these dudes.

"It's been a couple of years since we beat them, just as K-State and myself as well. Being down here and being a night game kind of brought back that memory a little bit and it was sweet. Coach Klieman came up to me when I was going in and said, 'You owe these dudes one,' and I did, and we did, and it was good to get it done."

The victory over Baylor was K-State's first in four years under Klieman and ended a four-game losing streak in the series. The last time Wildcats had won in Waco was 2016.

Vaughn, who rushed for 106 yards and caught eight passes for 50 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter, wasn't surprised by Howard's performance.

"It's super impressive, just from the mere fact of everything that he had to battle to get to this point," Vaughn said of Howard. "I was there behind the scenes when everybody didn't see the things that were happening.

"For him to be at this point in his career right now is not surprising to us because we understand what type of football player he is, and to see him come into his own at this point in his career, man, I have the utmost love for the guy, and I can't wait to see what he can do next."

What's next for Howard is indeed a good question. This was his third game of the season, which means he only has one left to preserve his redshirt year.

According to Klieman, Martinez probably could have come back in the game after receiving treatment, but he chose to stay with the hot hand. For the record, Martinez was 7 of 8 passing for 25 yards and started the first scoring drive with a pair of first downs before he went out.

But with two regular-season contests remaining — 1 p.m. next Saturday at West Virginia, and then at home against Kansas — and a spot in the Big 12 championship game on the line, do they scrap the redshirt idea and keep rolling with Howard?

"It's a conversation we had again this week and we told him we're going to have one every week and see where we're at in the race," Klieman said. "It's something we're going to talk about each week, and Will's in a good place right now.

"Adrian's in a good place right now, and it's fun to go on the road and win. It's our third road win and it's hard to do, and it's fun to do it, and we've had a bunch of people be contributors in those wins."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

