This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
I tried double cheeseburgers from 11 fast-food chains and the best burger was also the best deal
An Insider reporter thought In-N-Out had the most delicious burger for a great price, while White Castle's sliders were small but flavorful.
Chick-fil-A Could Be Testing a Major Menu Change
Over the last three years, seemingly every fast-food chain under the sun has launched some version of the fried chicken sandwich. Industry giants like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report revamped what they offer while Panera Bread (PNRA) and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report tried to get in on the craze that was started by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeye's.
2 California cities have the most expensive fast-food burger combos in the U.S.
If it seems like burger combo meals in California cost more (or a lot more) than most other places, you’re right. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices at fast food restaurants across the nation and found that San Francisco and Los Angeles are the two most expensive cities for burger meals in the U.S. The financial advice […]
Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing
An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
ABC News
Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100
Whether you're planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you. Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners...
CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
I tried Cracker Barrel for the first time, and I get why the Southern-themed chain is so beloved for its country-style cooking
I ordered a variety of food from the Southern-style chain restaurant, including fried chicken, apple pie, biscuits and gravy, and mac and cheese.
"McDonald's, Put This On The Menu Immediately": Fast-Food Workers Eat These Secret Menu Items All The Time, And This TikToker Proved That They're Worth Trying For Yourself
Today I learned I've been ordering McNuggets wrong my entire life...
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With Violations
Raw meat was left out for days at a time.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. Progressive restaurants are often looking for ways to enhance their ability to do business with local consumers. This means experimenting with new menu items and bringing new ingredients into the fold. Some of these additions can prove exciting not only for the restaurant owners but customers as well. However, no matter how much excitement there is behind the new products, on occasion there are new food handling requirements that accompany them. Food safety is of critical importance to any restaurant and it is essential to follow the specific guidelines established by local health departments. In Tucson, during an annual inspection, one health food inspector discovered a local restaurant was in violation of 14 infractions, including several associated with the introduction of a new product.
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket Shelves
Have you ever shopped at fast food chains to get condiments? Are you someone who asks for extra sauces and dips? Did you wonder when you would see fast-food chain dressing flavors in stores?
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Oklahoma
If you've been looking for a new place to help you save money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Here’s Michigan’s favorite fast-food restaurant – and its least favorite
Fast food. A guilty pleasure of many, you either love to hate it or hate to love it. Either way, you probably eat it from time to time. A recent study by SavingSpot used Google Maps ratings to determine the favorite and least favorite fast-food restaurants in every state and major U.S. city.
