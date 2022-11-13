ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cameron Calhoun of Winton Woods changes mind on Cincinnati Bearcats football offer

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Winton Woods defensive back Cameron Calhoun has decided to decommit from his offer to play football at the University of Cincinnati

Two days after Winton Woods High School was eliminated in the Division II playoffs 23-16 by Kings, a key member of their secondary has elected to de-commit from his University of Cincinnati football offer.

Calhoun posted his thoughts on social media thanking the fans, coaches and assistants at the University of Cincinnati. He said the decision was hard but was reopening his recruiting process.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Calhoun had five interceptions for the 12-1 Warriors, including a 100-yard "pick six" against Walnut Hills. As a junior, he led the Eastern Cincinnati Conference with nine interceptions during the Division II championship run for Winton Woods.

Calhoun committed to the Bearcats in mid-June after de-committing from an offer at West Virginia. The Winton Woods secondary was loaded this fall as teammate Jermaine Mathews Jr., a four-star recruit, committed to Ohio State last July 1.

According to 247Sports.com the three-star recruit's other reported offers included Michigan State, Kentucky, West Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Pitt, Purdue, Vanderbilt as well as the Deion Sanders-coached HBCU Jackson State and many of the Mid-American Conference schools.

