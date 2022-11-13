ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso boxer Jorge Tovar makes it five knockouts in five wins, stays unbeaten

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
MESCALERO, NEW MEXICO — El Paso prospect Jorge Tovar continues his rise through the pro boxing ranks. Late Saturday night, Tovar made it 5-0 in his career with five knockouts with a second round TKO stoppage of San Antonio's Corey Caab (4-3) at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino.

All of Tovar's knockouts have been in the first or second round.

But it wasn't easy. Caab came out slugging and landed a punch on the back of Tovar's head, which wobbled Tovar and got Caab a warning not to throw the illegal punch.

But Tovar settled down, refocused and stopped Caab at 1:20 of round two.

"I had to calm down and stay within myself," Tovar said. "I didn't have my legs there for a bit, but I recovered. I started throwing combinations, I hurt him and was able to get him out of there. He was a tough fighter, he came to fight."

Tovar, a highly successful amateur, turned pro in the summer of 2021 and feels he's come a long way in his five fights.

"I'm making progress and I'm learning more and more about myself," Tovar said. "I'll take a break for a few weeks, but my goal is to be back in the ring in early 2023."

Perez stays unbeaten

Albuquerque flyweight prospect Abraham Perez was impressive in winning a six-round decision against Mexico’s David Vargas Zamora, who entered the fight 6-1-2. But Perez, who is 6-0 and was a 2020 U.S.A Boxing Olympic Boxing alternate, outboxed Zamora with strong counter punching and a good body attack.

“It’s always tough facing a left, but I felt I made progress and did a lot of good things,” Perez said. “I felt strong throughout. I have learned a great deal in my young pro career. I’ll take the holidays off and then get back into the ring in early 2023.”

Perez, 23, was born in El Paso before moving to Albuquerque at a young age. He still has family in El Paso and many were present at Saturday’s fight.

His older brother Aaron is 12-1 as a pro and younger brother Andrew is an amateur boxer.

Fernandez stays perfect

San Antonio lightweight prospect Javier Fernandez remained unbeaten at 12-0 with a six-round unanimous win against New Mexico’s John Herrera. Fernandez flashed his strong boxing skills throughout the fight and was the aggressor from the start. The scores were 60-54, 60-54, 60-54.

El Paso's Alvarado 2-0

Super middleweight Cesar Alvarado improved to 2-0 with a fourth-round stoppage of pro debuter Josh Streacker of Albuquerque. After a close first round, Alvarado began to take control with a varied attack to the head and body.

Alvarado, a 2020 graduate of Chapin High School, is a former Texas state champion in the amateur ranks.

“I felt good and I feel like I’m making progress. I had a good training camp,” said Alvarado who won his pro debut in August in Albuquerque. “I did some things I was happy with. I was patient and used my boxing skills. I can use this win as a stepping stone to bigger things.”

Lubbock's Reyes earns win

Lubbock’s Joshua Reyes won the opening bout of the night with a stoppage of Michael Rey from Hobbs at 30 seconds of the third round in an action packed fight that saw both fighters have their moments.

Madrid wins by KO

In a battle of top welterweights from Albuquerque, Xavier Madrid knocked out Clinton Chavez with a stunning overhand right at 2:59 of the second round in the scheduled six-round fight.

Madrid was down in the first round but recovered nicely and began to outwork Chavez. Madrid is 4-1 and Chavez falls to 5-1.

“I’ve been an underdog my whole life,” Madrid said. “When I went down in the first, it was a bit of a shock, but I refocused and stuck to my game plan. Clinton is a tough fighter, a good puncher. It was a big win for me.”

More: Boxing newsEl Paso boxer Jorge Tovar seeks to maintain perfect mark

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

The El Paso Times

