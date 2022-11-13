Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Related
Why housing discrimination is worse today than it was in the 1960’s
SEATTLE — The gap in the homeownership rate between Black and white families in the U.S. is bigger today than when it was legal to refuse to sell someone a home because of the color of their skin, according to data from the Urban Institute. The percentage of Black...
Building Design & Construction
University of Washington opens mass timber business school building
Founders Hall at the University of Washington Foster School of Business, the first mass timber building at Seattle campus of Univ. of Washington, was recently completed. The 84,800-sf building creates a new hub for community, entrepreneurship, and innovation, according the project’s design architect LMN Architects. The design creates an...
Changes coming to Seattle Public Schools after shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — Student safety is an important issue for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), especially after last week's shooting at Ingraham High School. KING 5 asked what the district is doing now to keep its students safe in the classroom. Hundreds of students from several SPS high schools held a...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Nancy Coulson: Former Seafair princess was longtime preschool teacher in Mountlake Terrace
Nancy Coulson was born in Seattle, Washington to Francis and Pearl Dennis. She was the oldest of their four children and graduated from Blanchet High School, class of 1963. Nancy was a Seafair princess in 1965. She married Patrick Coulson on April 29, 1966 and they had two children. Nancy...
Honoring the deaths of 289 homeless King County residents
Church bells pealed as parishioners read the names of the 289 deceased. It was an unseasonably dry but frigid night, and the roughly 100 attendees huddled in thick coats in the courtyard outside St. James Cathedral on the border of downtown Seattle and First Hill. Each person on that list...
Over 40,000 households have racist restrictions, UW researchers estimate
SEATTLE, Wash. — George Carter moved to Seattle from Mississippi in the 1970s to get away from the racism he felt growing up as a Black man. ”You can’t drink out of the fountain… go to the back door to buy your food,” said Carter. But...
lynnwoodtoday.com
‘We’re here to help’: Support 7 director showcases work to support victims, survivors
Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions took a break from council responsibilities and spoke during all three Sunday morning services at Alderwood Community Church Nov. 12 about the work of another entity she is involved with, Support 7. Sessions, the executive director of Support 7 since the spring of 2019, described...
The Suburban Times
Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930s
Tacoma Historical Society announcement. In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, please join us at the THS Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South, for a talk by THS Curator Elizabeth Korsmo, “Dr. Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930’s.”. Learn about the life and works of Dr. Hart, transgender...
After a low appraisal, Black Seattle family 'whitewashes' home, gets higher price
SEATTLE — In Seattle and around the country, the color of someone's skin can impact the value of their home. In the Clark home, kitchen conversations sizzle in life lessons. “Generational wealth is money, houses, or things you pass down,” said Jaxton Clark, 10, while helping his father prepare breakfast in their Columbia City home.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
southseattleemerald.com
Myth Busting: Five Misconceptions About Homelessness We Need to Retire
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country.
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
Seattle-Area Remlinger Farms and Ben Franklin Offer Gift, Craft and Party Boxes for the First Time Through SmallTownLivingMarket.Com Beginning Today
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Small Town Living™ announced today that the company is launching its e-commerce site Small Town Living Market ( www.smalltownlivingmarket.com ) and will begin taking orders for Small Town Living Crafts Boxes ™ in partnership with Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames of Redmond, Washington ( www.craftsandframes.com ) and Remlinger Red Gift Boxes ™ with Remlinger Farms of Carnation, Washington ( www.remlingerfarms.com ). The announcement marks the first time the two popular Washington state businesses will market their products through gift boxes and the Small Town Living Market e-commerce site. This press release features multimedia. View the...
historylink.org
Yule, Emma Sarepta (1863-1939)
Despite nineteenth century patriarchal attitudes and societal constraints, Emma Yule – the first teacher and first school principal in the emerging city of Everett – pushed the social boundaries of her time. She pursued a long career in which she held leadership positions often reserved for men, influenced and mentored many children and young adults, and traveled solo around the world. Yule was the author of numerous books and articles, and she wrote about the conditions of women she encountered on her travels. Throughout her life, Yule saw education as a means to independence for women beyond the expected roles of wife and mother.
q13fox.com
Hundreds attend emotional funeral at Climate Pledge Arena for beloved Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - Loss, love and a life of service: Thursday was the emotional tribute for beloved Seattle business owner and community leader, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. Family, friends and elected officials were among the hundreds of people gathered at Climate Pledge Arena for his memorial service. Through song, prayer and...
Seattle among top places to move, but some locals consider relocating
The Emerald City remains among the nation's top destinations for people dreaming of a move. Driving the news: College students chose Seattle as their No. 1 post-grad destination in a 2022 Axios poll. The city is also named among the 10 fastest growing urban areas in the The American Growth Project by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Low turnout means we're stuck with Murray again
Your voter turn was dismal to say the least. Now, thanks to those who benefit from living in this country but neglected to take the responsibility and vote, we are stuck with a senator who is a career party politician. Compared to a triage nurse who has fought diligently for veterans.
realchangenews.org
Right of Way initiative shelters homeless people in Everett, sparking accusations from city’s mayor
Tensions flared in early November between state agencies and the mayor of Everett over a program to move people experiencing homelessness out of state-controlled right of ways after the mayor protested the placement of a handful of people in motels in her city. The ensuing volley of recriminations became another...
Ingraham High School students protest gun violence at City Hall
SEATTLE — Less than a week after a deadly school shooting, students at Ingraham High School in north Seattle returned to the classroom Monday. However, many of them walked out to speak out against gun violence. "Being back on school campus is just heartbreaking, and it's scary too," said...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County mayors sign letter urging state lawmakers to address public safety concerns
A group of 12 Snohomish County mayors on Tuesday issued a letter to Snohomish County-area legislators outlining their objectives for the 2023 Washington State legislative session regarding public safety. Among those signing the letter were mayors from Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. The ideas summarized in the letter, from...
Comments / 0