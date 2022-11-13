ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building Design & Construction

University of Washington opens mass timber business school building

Founders Hall at the University of Washington Foster School of Business, the first mass timber building at Seattle campus of Univ. of Washington, was recently completed. The 84,800-sf building creates a new hub for community, entrepreneurship, and innovation, according the project’s design architect LMN Architects. The design creates an...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Honoring the deaths of 289 homeless King County residents

Church bells pealed as parishioners read the names of the 289 deceased. It was an unseasonably dry but frigid night, and the roughly 100 attendees huddled in thick coats in the courtyard outside St. James Cathedral on the border of downtown Seattle and First Hill. Each person on that list...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930s

Tacoma Historical Society announcement. In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, please join us at the THS Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South, for a talk by THS Curator Elizabeth Korsmo, “Dr. Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930’s.”. Learn about the life and works of Dr. Hart, transgender...
TACOMA, WA
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
KING COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Myth Busting: Five Misconceptions About Homelessness We Need to Retire

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race

Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
GIG HARBOR, WA
The Associated Press

Seattle-Area Remlinger Farms and Ben Franklin Offer Gift, Craft and Party Boxes for the First Time Through SmallTownLivingMarket.Com Beginning Today

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Small Town Living™ announced today that the company is launching its e-commerce site Small Town Living Market ( www.smalltownlivingmarket.com ) and will begin taking orders for Small Town Living Crafts Boxes ™ in partnership with Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames of Redmond, Washington ( www.craftsandframes.com ) and Remlinger Red Gift Boxes ™ with Remlinger Farms of Carnation, Washington ( www.remlingerfarms.com ). The announcement marks the first time the two popular Washington state businesses will market their products through gift boxes and the Small Town Living Market e-commerce site. This press release features multimedia. View the...
CARNATION, WA
historylink.org

Yule, Emma Sarepta (1863-1939)

Despite nineteenth century patriarchal attitudes and societal constraints, Emma Yule – the first teacher and first school principal in the emerging city of Everett – pushed the social boundaries of her time. She pursued a long career in which she held leadership positions often reserved for men, influenced and mentored many children and young adults, and traveled solo around the world. Yule was the author of numerous books and articles, and she wrote about the conditions of women she encountered on her travels. Throughout her life, Yule saw education as a means to independence for women beyond the expected roles of wife and mother.
EVERETT, WA
Axios

Seattle among top places to move, but some locals consider relocating

The Emerald City remains among the nation's top destinations for people dreaming of a move. Driving the news: College students chose Seattle as their No. 1 post-grad destination in a 2022 Axios poll. The city is also named among the 10 fastest growing urban areas in the The American Growth Project by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Low turnout means we're stuck with Murray again

Your voter turn was dismal to say the least. Now, thanks to those who benefit from living in this country but neglected to take the responsibility and vote, we are stuck with a senator who is a career party politician. Compared to a triage nurse who has fought diligently for veterans.
KING COUNTY, WA

