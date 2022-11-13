Read full article on original website
KETV.com
One person dies in shooting Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:05 p.m. near N 49th and Miami streets, law enforcement said. Omaha police are investigating the incident as a homicide. No information is known at this time...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
News Channel Nebraska
High speed on ramp causes crash, one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Bellevue teen died in a personal injury crash on an on-ramp in Omaha Tuesday night. The Omaha Police Department said that around 11:30 p.m. they were called to the accident on the on-ramp of I, L, Q to Interstate 80 East (Ramp A on the picture).
KETV.com
One person dies after car pins them against garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
iheart.com
Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash
Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday
Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday. The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.
WOWT
No murder charge in cold case frustrates Omaha victim's family
Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. Updated: 3 hours ago. According to data...
etxview.com
Woman fatally shot at north Omaha gathering was saving to start her own business
OMAHA — A 20-year-old woman who died early Sunday after being shot at a large gathering in north Omaha had hopes of starting her own business. Officers found Karly Wood and another person suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called to 3347 Ames Ave. at 4:08 a.m. Sunday. Wood and the second person were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.
iheart.com
Omaha assault case upgraded to homicide after victim dies from his injuries
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha assault case is upgraded to a homicide after the victim dies from his injuries. Omaha Police say just after 4:00 the afternoon of Halloween, officers were called to the area of 38th and Hamilton for a report of a person down. OPD says once on the scene, the officers found 62 year old Daniel Price unresponsive, suffering from a head wound. Price was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he died from his injuries on Saturday November 12th. Investigators say following Price's death, the case was upgraded from an assault to a homicide.
KETV.com
Remembering victim in Sunday Omaha mass shooting with prayer walk
OMAHA, Neb. — Friends, family and strangers will gather Tuesday night to honor the memory of 20-year-old Karly Wood. She died during Sunday's mass shooting, when someone opened fire at a birthday party inside a rental hall near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. Seven others were hurt when a...
Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash
Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday in the area of 37th and Dewey.
KETV.com
Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
kfornow.com
Arson Fire Reported At Lincoln Northwest High School Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–An arson fire Tuesday morning inside Lincoln Northwest High School remains under investigation. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that a school resource officer at Northwest was notified by a school security staff member about a fire in a second-story restroom. The officer found heavy smoke in the area of the restroom and the fire had already been put out by security staff. Paper towels at the dispenser had been set on fire, according to Sgt. Vollmer, and a fire investigator confirmed it.
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
iheart.com
Omaha South 13th St. Fire Cause Determined
Omaha Fire Investigators say a fire in southeast Omaha Tuesday morning started in the kitchen area of a house and was determined to be accidental in nature due to an electrical problem. The fire was around 6:45 in a secured, vacant, one-story, single family house near 13th and Bancroft Streets.
Omaha Police investigating fatal attack on Halloween
Omaha Police are investigating a homicide after a victim was assaulted on Halloween day but then died on Saturday.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Gang Unit busts heavily armed drug operation near school, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near South 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue, just before 5 p.m. Police...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
WOWT
Soldering work sparks fire at Omaha apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building off 42nd and Center streets Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department report, the accidental fire was ignited by soldering work that was happening in the area. OFD said firefighters arrived four minutes after the 2:06 p.m....
WOWT
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
