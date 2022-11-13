ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah wildlife officials crack down on e-bike use after reported habitat damage

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 3 days ago
Wildlife officials in Utah are tightening the rules on electronic bicycles, saying a recent surge in illegal off-road e-bike use is damaging animal habitats.

Under a new rule passed by a state governing board that went into effect on Nov. 7, only class 1 e-bikes — pedal-assist-only bikes that don't have an independent throttle — will be allowed in state-managed wildlife and waterfowl areas.

The new rule classifies class 2 and class 3 e-bikes as motorized vehicles, making them subject to the same rules as dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles. Typically, the areas impacted are already marked with "no motorized vehicle" signs.

“E-bike use, as a recreational activity, has increased dramatically in the past five to 10 years,” said Capt. Chad Bettridge with the Divison of Wildlife Resources. “As a result, we are seeing increased use on our waterfowl and wildlife management areas. In areas where there is a lot of e-bike use, notable habitat damage is occurring."

There are 193 wildlife management areas and waterfowl management areas in Utah. The DWR started acquiring the areas in the late 1940s to preserve critical habitats and help minimize and mitigate wildlife depredation on private property.

“While we would like to provide recreational opportunities on our WMAs, these properties were purchased for the benefit of wildlife and wildlife habitat,” Bettridge said. “These properties are public land, but they are not multiple-use like many other state- and federally-owned properties. With the increased use of e-bikes, we are seeing these properties damaged, ultimately limiting our ability to manage them for their intended purpose.”

A citation for using a class 2 or class 3 e-bike off-road on any WMA is an infraction.

E-bike use is on the rise across the U.S. Buoyed by COVID-19 lockdowns and high gas prices, 880,000 e-bikes were imported into the United States in 2021 alone, according to the Light Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA), a trade group that promotes “micromobility” devices. Imports are expected to ease just slightly in 2022 to 750,000, meaning there will still be millions of the vehicles on U.S. roads and trails.

Ed Benjamin, founder and chairman of LEVA, believes the ceiling could be much higher. He’s traveled the world as a professional in the e-bike space since the 1990s and has come to see them dominate the landscape in East Asian and European cities. He calculates there are more than 350 million in use worldwide.

“People ask me, ‘Is (a transformation) ever going to happen?’ and I kind of chuckle,” Benjamin said. “It’s been happening, but in the United States, we’re not used to it.”

The e-bike presents itself as a viable alternative because numerous studies show the majority of car trips in the U.S. are actually short drives.

Entry-level e-bikes now come in at roughly $1,000 and can be charged with a normal wall outlet. On the road, they can power themselves to speeds of 20 mph without requiring a license or running afoul of the law in most jurisdictions.

USA TODAY contributed to this article.

David DeMille writes about southwestern Utah for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in St. George. Follow him at @SpectrumDeMille or contact him at ddemille@thespectrum.com. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

