Union City, MI

2022 Fall Big 8 Finals: Awards, standings and records from the fall sports season

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yn9MN_0j9KMlcn00

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Here are the final results and All-Conference awards for the 2022 fall sports season in the Big 8 conference. This is the last season Homer and Jonesville will participate in the conference.

2022 Big 8 Girls Cross Country Final Standings

  1. Union City
  2. Concord
  3. Bronson
  4. Quincy
  5. Homer
  6. Jonesville
  7. Springport

2022 Big 8 Girls Cross Country All-Conference

Ava Hathaway – Bronson – MVP• Ashlynn Harris – Bronson• Riley Adams – Concord• Cieara Barrett – Concord• Megan Sterly – Homer• Charlotte Crabbs – Quincy• Saige Patterson – Springport• Skyler Fraley – Union City• Alissa Skirka – Union CityMurcie Wallen – Union City

2022 Big 8 Boys Cross Country Final Standings

  1. Jonesville
  2. Concord
  3. Bronson
  4. Union City
  5. Homer
  6. Quincy
  7. Springport

2022 Big 8 Boys Cross Country All-Conference

Aden Hathaway – Bronson• Ashton Wells – Bronson• Adair Artis – Concord• Isaac Waldron – Concord• David Fowler – Jonesville• Gavin VanKampen – Jonesville• Jacob Reif – Quincy• Rhett Reif – Quincy• Tyler Bays – Reading – MVP• Ben Gautsche – Union City• Jason Shoop – Union City

2022 Big 8 Volleyball Conference Tournament Results

  1. Bronson
  2. Homer
  3. Springport
  4. Union City
  5. Jonesville
  6. Quincy
  7. Concord

2022 Big 8 Volleyball Final Standings

  1. Bronson – 7-0
  2. Homer – 6-1
  3. Reading – 5-2
  4. Union City – 4-3
  5. Jonesville – 3-4
  6. Springport – 1-6
  7. Quincy – 1-6
  8. Concord – 1-6

2022 Big 8 Volleyball JV Records

  1. Concord – 6-1
  2. Jonesville – 6-1
  3. Homer – 5-2
  4. Bronson – 4-3
  5. Springport – 3-4
  6. Quincy – 2-5
  7. Union City – 2-5
  8. Reading – 0-7

2022 Big 8 Volleyball All-Conference

• Aubree Calloway – Bronson• Brealyn Lasky – Bronson• Payton Springstead – Bronson• Haylie Wilson – Bronson• Iyla Weeks – Concord• Kennedy Miller – Homer – MVP• Elle Peterson – Homer• Gracen Hager – Jonesville• Abby Affholter – Reading• Aubree Ervans – Reading• Madeline Mahar – Springport• Jordan Chard – Union City

2022 Big 8 Volleyball All-Conference Honorable Mention

• Aleah Brackett – Bronson• Emma Burdo – Concord• Lexis Fleming – Homer• Lyra Nichols – Jonesville• Brooke Owen – Jonesville• Olivia Davenport – Quincy• Danika Shirka – Quincy• Ariana McDowell – Reading• Maggie Santure – Reading• Rylee Seifert – Springport• Laynie Elkins – Union City• Carly Gordon – Union City• Mackenzie Hale – Union City

2022 Big 8 Football Final Standings

  1. Union City – 6-0
  2. Homer – 5-1
  3. Reading – 4-2
  4. Jonesville – 3-4
  5. Quincy – 2-5
  6. Bronson – 1-5
  7. Springport – 0-6

2022 Big 8 Football JV Final Standings

  1. Springport – 6-0
  2. Jonesville – 5-1
  3. Reading – 4-2
  4. Quincy – 3-3
  5. Bronson – 2-4
  6. Union City – 1-6
  7. Homer – 0-6

2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference – Offense

• QB – Davey Mohn – Homer – MVP• RB – Dominic Aponte – Jonesville• RB – Maverick Messenger – Reading• WR – Rick Austin – Union City• WR – Diego Lebron – Homer• WR – Brady Wright – Jonesville• OL – Zac Affholter – Reading• OL – Jakob Fosmore – Union City• OL – Phoenix Elkins – Union City• OL – Chandler Griffiths – Jonesville• OL – Dave Millman – Quincy• K – Tayshawn Bester – Reading

2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference – Defense

• DL – Caleb Nieswender – Jonesville• DL – Tyler Wagley – Union City• DL – Grady Lobe – Union City• DL – Colton Wiler – Reading• LB – Luke Butler – Homer• LB – Joey Campbell – Reading• LB – Owen Jackson – Union City• LB – Braeden Trine – Jonesville• DB – Jacob Hamilton – Reading• DB – Diego Lebron – Homer• DB – Colton Russell – Union City• P – Kane Blatter – Homer

2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference – Second Team Offense

• QB – Colton Bassage – Reading• RB – Tre’Von Bodley – Quincy• RB – Chase Bryant – Homer• RB – Riley Laird – Union City• WR – Jeremiah Zehr – Union City• TE – Kane Blatter – Homer• OL – Scotty Aube – Jonesville• OL – Everado Lozado – Bronson• OL – Harley Robinson – Homer• OL – Dylan Schroll – Springport• OL – Owen Wortz – Reading• K – Eli Dyer – Springport

2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference – Second Team Defense

• DL – Jacob Dixon – Bronson• DL – Davin George – Quincy• DL – Carter Lucas – Jonesville• DL – Harley Robinson – Homer• DL – Jacob Wood – Homer• LB – Blane Pish – Quincy• LB – Lukas Strine – Reading• LB – Colin York – Bronson• DB – Landen Clabaugh – Reading• DB – Landyn Crance – Union City• DB – Sam Sawyer – Quincy

2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference Honorable Mention

• Dom Kiomento – Bronson• Quentin Slaughter – Homer• Austin Bowers – Jonesville• Cowen Keller – Jonesville• Hunter Tinervia – Quincy• Ckyler Jones – Springport• Aiden Decker – Union City

