2022 Fall Big 8 Finals: Awards, standings and records from the fall sports season
HILLSDALE COUNTY — Here are the final results and All-Conference awards for the 2022 fall sports season in the Big 8 conference. This is the last season Homer and Jonesville will participate in the conference.
2022 Big 8 Girls Cross Country Final Standings
- Union City
- Concord
- Bronson
- Quincy
- Homer
- Jonesville
- Springport
2022 Big 8 Girls Cross Country All-Conference
• Ava Hathaway – Bronson – MVP• Ashlynn Harris – Bronson• Riley Adams – Concord• Cieara Barrett – Concord• Megan Sterly – Homer• Charlotte Crabbs – Quincy• Saige Patterson – Springport• Skyler Fraley – Union City• Alissa Skirka – Union City• Murcie Wallen – Union City
2022 Big 8 Boys Cross Country Final Standings
- Jonesville
- Concord
- Bronson
- Union City
- Homer
- Quincy
- Springport
2022 Big 8 Boys Cross Country All-Conference
• Aden Hathaway – Bronson• Ashton Wells – Bronson• Adair Artis – Concord• Isaac Waldron – Concord• David Fowler – Jonesville• Gavin VanKampen – Jonesville• Jacob Reif – Quincy• Rhett Reif – Quincy• Tyler Bays – Reading – MVP• Ben Gautsche – Union City• Jason Shoop – Union City
2022 Big 8 Volleyball Conference Tournament Results
- Bronson
- Homer
- Springport
- Union City
- Jonesville
- Quincy
- Concord
2022 Big 8 Volleyball Final Standings
- Bronson – 7-0
- Homer – 6-1
- Reading – 5-2
- Union City – 4-3
- Jonesville – 3-4
- Springport – 1-6
- Quincy – 1-6
- Concord – 1-6
2022 Big 8 Volleyball JV Records
- Concord – 6-1
- Jonesville – 6-1
- Homer – 5-2
- Bronson – 4-3
- Springport – 3-4
- Quincy – 2-5
- Union City – 2-5
- Reading – 0-7
2022 Big 8 Volleyball All-Conference
• Aubree Calloway – Bronson• Brealyn Lasky – Bronson• Payton Springstead – Bronson• Haylie Wilson – Bronson• Iyla Weeks – Concord• Kennedy Miller – Homer – MVP• Elle Peterson – Homer• Gracen Hager – Jonesville• Abby Affholter – Reading• Aubree Ervans – Reading• Madeline Mahar – Springport• Jordan Chard – Union City
2022 Big 8 Volleyball All-Conference Honorable Mention
• Aleah Brackett – Bronson• Emma Burdo – Concord• Lexis Fleming – Homer• Lyra Nichols – Jonesville• Brooke Owen – Jonesville• Olivia Davenport – Quincy• Danika Shirka – Quincy• Ariana McDowell – Reading• Maggie Santure – Reading• Rylee Seifert – Springport• Laynie Elkins – Union City• Carly Gordon – Union City• Mackenzie Hale – Union City
2022 Big 8 Football Final Standings
- Union City – 6-0
- Homer – 5-1
- Reading – 4-2
- Jonesville – 3-4
- Quincy – 2-5
- Bronson – 1-5
- Springport – 0-6
2022 Big 8 Football JV Final Standings
- Springport – 6-0
- Jonesville – 5-1
- Reading – 4-2
- Quincy – 3-3
- Bronson – 2-4
- Union City – 1-6
- Homer – 0-6
2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference – Offense
• QB – Davey Mohn – Homer – MVP• RB – Dominic Aponte – Jonesville• RB – Maverick Messenger – Reading• WR – Rick Austin – Union City• WR – Diego Lebron – Homer• WR – Brady Wright – Jonesville• OL – Zac Affholter – Reading• OL – Jakob Fosmore – Union City• OL – Phoenix Elkins – Union City• OL – Chandler Griffiths – Jonesville• OL – Dave Millman – Quincy• K – Tayshawn Bester – Reading
2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference – Defense
• DL – Caleb Nieswender – Jonesville• DL – Tyler Wagley – Union City• DL – Grady Lobe – Union City• DL – Colton Wiler – Reading• LB – Luke Butler – Homer• LB – Joey Campbell – Reading• LB – Owen Jackson – Union City• LB – Braeden Trine – Jonesville• DB – Jacob Hamilton – Reading• DB – Diego Lebron – Homer• DB – Colton Russell – Union City• P – Kane Blatter – Homer
2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference – Second Team Offense
• QB – Colton Bassage – Reading• RB – Tre’Von Bodley – Quincy• RB – Chase Bryant – Homer• RB – Riley Laird – Union City• WR – Jeremiah Zehr – Union City• TE – Kane Blatter – Homer• OL – Scotty Aube – Jonesville• OL – Everado Lozado – Bronson• OL – Harley Robinson – Homer• OL – Dylan Schroll – Springport• OL – Owen Wortz – Reading• K – Eli Dyer – Springport
2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference – Second Team Defense
• DL – Jacob Dixon – Bronson• DL – Davin George – Quincy• DL – Carter Lucas – Jonesville• DL – Harley Robinson – Homer• DL – Jacob Wood – Homer• LB – Blane Pish – Quincy• LB – Lukas Strine – Reading• LB – Colin York – Bronson• DB – Landen Clabaugh – Reading• DB – Landyn Crance – Union City• DB – Sam Sawyer – Quincy
2022 Big 8 Football All-Conference Honorable Mention
• Dom Kiomento – Bronson• Quentin Slaughter – Homer• Austin Bowers – Jonesville• Cowen Keller – Jonesville• Hunter Tinervia – Quincy• Ckyler Jones – Springport• Aiden Decker – Union City
