Aaron Carter Did Not Have Will In Place When He Was Found Dead In His Lancaster Home

Aaron Carter died without a final will and testament , family sources have confirmed.

Despite urgings from his attorney, the late pop star did not have a legal plan for his assets and it will now be up to the State of California to determine who will inherit the "I Want Candy" singer's estate following his untimely death.

Carter, who shared 11-month-old son Prince with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin , reportedly didn't have much when it came to savings. He was allegedly "living hand-to-mouth," according to a source, quickly spending whatever cash he made.

And while California law states that the living child of a single parent will receive whatever is left of their dead parent's estate, there could potentially be a legal scuffle ahead if other members of his family decide to fight for his property or any other minor assets he may have had.

Carter was found dead in the bathroom of his Lancaster home by his housekeeper on Saturday morning, November 5. Police and emergency services were quickly called to his location, and later confirmed they had discovered prescription pills and compressed air cannisters near his body.

Homicide detectives also investigated the scene, although it was never confirmed whether or not authorities found any evidence of foul play.

As OK! previously reported, only one week before his passing, the "Leave It Up To Me" artist took to social media with hopes for what the future would bring as he announced he'd put his home on the market.

"Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," Carter tweeted on Saturday, October 29. "This year has been super tough but I've learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone."

