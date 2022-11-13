ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 2

Related
KEVN

A change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Jackley chooses Satterlee as South Dakota DCI director

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will have a new director when state Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley takes office in January. An announcement Monday said Jackley has chosen Dan Satterlee. The attorney general picks the DCI director. Satterlee has worked since mid-2017 for the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
HURON, SD
kelo.com

South Dakota voted, but many stayed home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Secretary of State reports that 59.4% of voters actually cast their ballot last week. In real numbers, roughly 350,000 voters out of a possible 600,000 went to have their say. The lowest voting percentage was from the Oglala Lakota voting Center...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Johnson explains her push for post-election audits

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s incoming secretary of state says adding post-election audits would be a positive change. Republican Monae Johnson of Rapid City received 64% of the vote last week to win the 2022 general election over Democrat Tom Cool of Sioux Falls. Her 212,348-119,975 victory...
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Jackley shares vision for AG’s office moving forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a familiar face back in the attorney general’s office come January. Marty Jackley was the only candidate for the position on the ballot last week. He easily took back the role and will once again serve as the state’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Outside business banned on SD legislators’ accounts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restriction for the South Dakota Legislature. The 105 lawmakers will be barred from conducting outside personal business on state-provided devices and email accounts. The ban applies to the Legislature’s staff and consultants as well. The Legislature’s Executive Board adopted the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD’s new railroad plan now needs federal approval

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board made the changes that the Federal Railroad Administration wanted in the state’s new four-year rail plan before adopting it Wednesday. Now the 196-page document goes back for final federal approval. How long that might take isn’t clear at this...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Can You Have A Wedding At South Dakota State Capital?

One of the most joyful days of your life is getting married. Walking down the aisle, saying your vows, and hearing the words, "I now pronounce you...!" Some of the most stressful times in your life come when planning a wedding. Specifically finding the perfect location for the ceremony. Event barns are most popular now for large and lavish events. Others may choose to say their I Do's on the steps of the County Courthouse.
PIERRE, SD
gowatertown.net

Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD House candidate arrested for rape days after election

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Just days after running for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives, a western South Dakota candidate is facing serious charges. 37-year-old Bud May was booked into the Pennington County jail just after 4 a.m. Sunday. He’s charged with second-degree rape, which...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy