hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
KEVN
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
KELOLAND TV
800 pages of public comments largely opposed to social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the November 21 social studies standard public hearing, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards has released more than 800 pages of public comments. The comments, which can be submitted until 2 p.m. CT on Friday, November 18, include current and former...
KELOLAND TV
Jackley chooses Satterlee as South Dakota DCI director
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will have a new director when state Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley takes office in January. An announcement Monday said Jackley has chosen Dan Satterlee. The attorney general picks the DCI director. Satterlee has worked since mid-2017 for the...
KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
kelo.com
South Dakota voted, but many stayed home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Secretary of State reports that 59.4% of voters actually cast their ballot last week. In real numbers, roughly 350,000 voters out of a possible 600,000 went to have their say. The lowest voting percentage was from the Oglala Lakota voting Center...
KELOLAND TV
Johnson explains her push for post-election audits
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s incoming secretary of state says adding post-election audits would be a positive change. Republican Monae Johnson of Rapid City received 64% of the vote last week to win the 2022 general election over Democrat Tom Cool of Sioux Falls. Her 212,348-119,975 victory...
KELOLAND TV
Jackley shares vision for AG’s office moving forward
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a familiar face back in the attorney general’s office come January. Marty Jackley was the only candidate for the position on the ballot last week. He easily took back the role and will once again serve as the state’s...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
South Dakota voters approved Medicaid expansion, but implementation may not be easy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted Tuesday to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will...
KELOLAND TV
Outside business banned on SD legislators’ accounts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restriction for the South Dakota Legislature. The 105 lawmakers will be barred from conducting outside personal business on state-provided devices and email accounts. The ban applies to the Legislature’s staff and consultants as well. The Legislature’s Executive Board adopted the...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
KELOLAND TV
SD’s new railroad plan now needs federal approval
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board made the changes that the Federal Railroad Administration wanted in the state’s new four-year rail plan before adopting it Wednesday. Now the 196-page document goes back for final federal approval. How long that might take isn’t clear at this...
Can You Have A Wedding At South Dakota State Capital?
One of the most joyful days of your life is getting married. Walking down the aisle, saying your vows, and hearing the words, "I now pronounce you...!" Some of the most stressful times in your life come when planning a wedding. Specifically finding the perfect location for the ceremony. Event barns are most popular now for large and lavish events. Others may choose to say their I Do's on the steps of the County Courthouse.
gowatertown.net
Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
KELOLAND TV
SD House candidate arrested for rape days after election
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Just days after running for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives, a western South Dakota candidate is facing serious charges. 37-year-old Bud May was booked into the Pennington County jail just after 4 a.m. Sunday. He’s charged with second-degree rape, which...
No slaughterhouse ban leaves South Dakota pork processors going hog wild
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the state’s largest city rejected the ban […]
Fancy dancing: A Native American tradition for South Dakota tribes
Max Sevier, a 21-year-old fancy dancer from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has been dancing since he was two years old.
KFYR-TV
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
