washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County
November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
onfocus.news
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
cwbradio.com
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
WBAY Green Bay
Roads reopen where box truck hauling hazardous materials tipped
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Hazmat team was called to Manitowoc County after a box truck tipped Thursday morning. Portions of Highway 151 and County Highway A were closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene. The roads reopened shortly after 10 a.m. The highway department...
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters rescue kitten trapped in SUV dashboard
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments are known for putting out fires and rescuing cats from trees, but Thursday they rescued a cat from a car’s dashboard. Saying “Some days we do some different things,” Grand Chute’s fire department posted on social media the rescue of a little kitten.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old man from Appleton is dead following a two-vehicle crash.
CBS 58
Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation
LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
WBAY Green Bay
CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
WBAY Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street. Police tell us some people came to visit a relative when they found someone inside who they believed was dead. Police were called just before 11:30 a.m., and paramedics confirmed the person was dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
Multiple crashes, road closures reported due to icy road conditions
Traffic is now cleared on I-41 near Fond du Lac. US 151 in Manitowoc County is now closed from County W to County J due to a crash.
wxerfm.com
Fire Hits Downtown Plymouth Music Store
Plymouth firefighters had to respond to an early morning call in the Hub City’s downtown. The Sheboygan County Sheriff says that they were alerted to a fire at the Dreams Unlimited Music Store at 215 East Mill Street shortly after 3:00 this morning. The arriving officer reported fire coming from the building, which was evacuated of residents who lived there and from nearby buildings.
WBAY Green Bay
Flags to fly at half-staff on Waukesha Christmas Parade attack anniversary
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Flags will fly at half-staff Nov. 21 to mark the anniversary of the deadly attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be lowered in recognition and remembrance of victims Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.
wearegreenbay.com
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in Omro double murder
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been convicted in a 2020 double homicide. On Nov. 16, a jury found Andrew Clark guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic Abuse) and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Mutilating a Corpse). Clark, 54, killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a...
