Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos: Ryan Tannehill active, 4 defensive starters out

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
 6 days ago

The Tennessee Titans return three major contributors to their active roster but will be without a number of defensive starters.

The Titans (5-3) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After missing two games with an ankle injury, quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be active for this game. In addition to Tannehill, rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks will be active after missing four games with a toe injury and defensive back Elijah Molden will be active for the first time this season now off injured reserve from dealing with a groin injury.

Now for the bad news: This return to health is offset by the absence of five defensive players, four of whom are regular starters. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will be the biggest absence, sitting out with an ankle injury, but the Titans will also be without outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow, put on IR), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and defensive back Josh Thompson (knee). The Titans will also be without cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was not listed as out on the Titans' Friday injury report but was limited in practice throughout the week.

Here is the full list of players the Titans have listed as inactive for Sunday's game.

Tennessee Titans inactives versus Denver Broncos:

  • DB Kristian Fulton
  • DL Jeffery Simmons
  • OLB Bud Dupree
  • S Amani Hooker
  • OL Jordan Roos
  • WR Chris Conley

