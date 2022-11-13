Read full article on original website
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being...
McCarthy refuses to say if he’ll endorse Trump in 2024, tells reporters ‘You guys are crazy’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday refused to say if he would endorse former President Trump in 2024. “You guys are crazy,” McCarthy responded to reporters asking if he would endorse Trump’s run. Trump announced his third White House run on Tuesday night, despite the Republican party underperforming in the midterm elections and…
