Sales catalogs now online

Fasig-Tipton has catalogued 186 entries for the main catalogue of its Midlantic December Mixed Sale, to be held on Tuesday, December 6 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Maryland. The sale will begin at 11 am. The main catalogue consists of broodmares, broodmare prospects, weanlings, and yearlings. Sires of...
TIMONIUM, MD
Pimlico-Laurel project: The shape of things to come

When the Maryland General Assembly passed the Racing and Community Development Act in 2020, it was hailed by Thoroughbred industry insiders as “our Triple Crown.” The law provided the financial structure and wherewithal to permit the renovation of PImlico as a worthy home for the Preakness Stakes and the refurbishment of Laurel Park as a world-class everyday home to Maryland racing.
MARYLAND STATE
Pimlico-Laurel project: Seeking “reasonable resolution”

MARYLAND STATE

