Cleveland Browns' Michael Dunn among inactive players vs. Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Browns will be without both their No. 1 tight end and their No. 1 option when they go to their heavy package for Sunday's game at the Miami Dolphins.

Tight end David Njoku was ruled out for the game on Friday with his ankle injury, as well linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee). However, offensive lineman Michael Dunn, who was listed as questionable on Friday with a back injury, was among the inactive players for the game.

Dunn has been utilized heavily as the extra blocking tight end throughout the Browns' first eight games. With Dunn out, either Hjalte Froholdt or James Hudson III moves into the role.

Froholdt won't start at right guard due to the return of Wyatt Teller. He missed the previous two games due to a calf injury suffered on Oct. 16 against the New England Patriots.

The Browns will also have rookie running back Jerome Ford back after he missed the last four games while on the injured reserve list. Ford suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 2 game at Atlanta.

Also on the inactive list for the Browns are quarterback Kellen Mond, running back/receiver Demetric Felton Jr., cornerback Thomas Graham and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

Teddy Bridgewater among inactive players for Miami Dolphins

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was among the players inactive for the Miami Dolphins. That makes Skylar Thompson the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Also inactive for Miami is running back Myles Gaskin, receiver Erik Ezukanma, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, tight end Hunter Long and receiver River Cracraft.

BROWNS INACTIVES

#8 QB Kellen Mond

#25 RB Demetric Felton Jr.

#28 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

#31 CB Thomas Graham Jr.

#68 G Michael Dunn

#85 TE David Njoku

#97 DT Perrion Winfrey

ROSTER MOVES:

Activated #34 RB Jerome Ford from injured reserve

Signed #64 DT Roderick Perry II to the active roster from practice squad

Elevated #40 LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and #86 TE Miller Forristall from the practice squad

