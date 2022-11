EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders.

The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the crash.

