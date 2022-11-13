Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Wichita Eagle
NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder
It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings
The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.
Wichita Eagle
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Tonight one of the toughest stretches of the Atlanta Hawks schedule continues as they host the Boston Celtics. Boston is riding a seven-game winning streak thanks to their high-powered offense. The dual threat of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses and propelled Boston to the...
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesady afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to right ankle inflammation and fellow guard Malcolm Brogdon as question due to a hamstring injury but the team released an updated report Wednesday and both guards will actually miss the contest.
Wichita Eagle
76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week
Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY: Christian Wood Gears Up to Play Former Team
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 103-101 win over the LA Clippers on Tuesday. They return to action on Wednesday to host the Houston Rockets in what will be the third game of a five-game homestand. The Mavs led by as many as 25 points in their narrow win over...
Wichita Eagle
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Isn’t the Face of the NBA
At age 27, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly on the top rung of NBA superstars, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and ’20 and bringing the Bucks an NBA title in 2021. Even so, the Greek superstar is not enamored with the spotlight. During an appearance on Serge Ibaka’s How...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Kevin Garnett Chose Between Celtics And Lakers In 2007
Kobe and KG? It almost happened in the summer of 2007, before what ultimately became several exciting seasons of Kobe vs. KG. Power forward/center Kevin Garnett, an NBA superstar who skipped college to expedite what would turn out to be a long and lucrative pro career, found himself at something of a crossroads in the 2007 offseason. And it almost involved joining forces with another NBA superstar who had skipped college to expedite what would turn out to be a long and lucrative pro career.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry: Warriors Have Championship Caliber Offense
View the original article to see embedded media. Some Warriors fans may feel like the sky is falling with the team having a 4-7 record, but Steph Curry isn't panicking and that's what matters the most. Curry was asked about the potential of the Warriors' offense, and he still believes...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Los Angeles Clippers interested in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner
Myles Turner has been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers for months. But recently, a different team has been linked to the Indiana Pacers veteran big man. According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in Turner as well.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to climb over .500 in Charlotte
The Indiana Pacers return to action after three full days off tonight when they take on the Hornets in Charlotte. The Pacers will hope to improve on their 6-6 record and boost their record over .500 for the first time this season. The Hornets are 4-11, but their record is...
Wichita Eagle
Jaden Ivey Ranks Second In NBA Rookie Ladder
Jaden Ivey came in second in the weekly Kia Rookie Ladder, trailing only Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin. In Cade Cunningham's absence, Jaden Ivey has become a bright-spot for the Pistons. In his last four games, he is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and is shooting 41.2% from three. Here is what NBA.com's Steve Aschburner had to say about Ivey:
Wichita Eagle
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo
The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
Wichita Eagle
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers
I don't think the Hornets figured everything out all of a sudden after defeating the Orlando Magic. Their second half defense was nothing to be pleased about and they are still careless with the ball at times on the offensive end. The Pacers backcourt is going to be a handful and with an inconsistent defense, I don't see Charlotte pulling out enough stops to win this one.
Wichita Eagle
Ex-UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay. ‘Don’t want to hide who I am’
Former University of Kentucky basketball player Isaac Humphries, who now plays for Australia’s Melbourne United, sharing the news with his current teammates. “I don’t want to hide who I am anymore,” Humphries told the team after saying he had been struggling with coming to terms with his sexuality while playing professional basketball, according to the video he shared on Nov. 15 to Twitter.
Bruins begin tough stretch with battle vs. Flyers
The Boston Bruins are 14-2-0 and have lost just once during the month of November, but some key tests are
