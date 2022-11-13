Kobe and KG? It almost happened in the summer of 2007, before what ultimately became several exciting seasons of Kobe vs. KG. Power forward/center Kevin Garnett, an NBA superstar who skipped college to expedite what would turn out to be a long and lucrative pro career, found himself at something of a crossroads in the 2007 offseason. And it almost involved joining forces with another NBA superstar who had skipped college to expedite what would turn out to be a long and lucrative pro career.

11 HOURS AGO