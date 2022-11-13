ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wichita Eagle

NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder

It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Here’s Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings

The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Tonight one of the toughest stretches of the Atlanta Hawks schedule continues as they host the Boston Celtics. Boston is riding a seven-game winning streak thanks to their high-powered offense. The dual threat of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses and propelled Boston to the...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks

The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesady afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to right ankle inflammation and fellow guard Malcolm Brogdon as question due to a hamstring injury but the team released an updated report Wednesday and both guards will actually miss the contest.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week

Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
Wichita Eagle

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Isn’t the Face of the NBA

At age 27, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly on the top rung of NBA superstars, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and ’20 and bringing the Bucks an NBA title in 2021. Even so, the Greek superstar is not enamored with the spotlight. During an appearance on Serge Ibaka’s How...
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Kevin Garnett Chose Between Celtics And Lakers In 2007

Kobe and KG? It almost happened in the summer of 2007, before what ultimately became several exciting seasons of Kobe vs. KG. Power forward/center Kevin Garnett, an NBA superstar who skipped college to expedite what would turn out to be a long and lucrative pro career, found himself at something of a crossroads in the 2007 offseason. And it almost involved joining forces with another NBA superstar who had skipped college to expedite what would turn out to be a long and lucrative pro career.
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry: Warriors Have Championship Caliber Offense

View the original article to see embedded media. Some Warriors fans may feel like the sky is falling with the team having a 4-7 record, but Steph Curry isn't panicking and that's what matters the most. Curry was asked about the potential of the Warriors' offense, and he still believes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Jaden Ivey Ranks Second In NBA Rookie Ladder

Jaden Ivey came in second in the weekly Kia Rookie Ladder, trailing only Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin. In Cade Cunningham's absence, Jaden Ivey has become a bright-spot for the Pistons. In his last four games, he is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and is shooting 41.2% from three. Here is what NBA.com's Steve Aschburner had to say about Ivey:
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo

The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

I don't think the Hornets figured everything out all of a sudden after defeating the Orlando Magic. Their second half defense was nothing to be pleased about and they are still careless with the ball at times on the offensive end. The Pacers backcourt is going to be a handful and with an inconsistent defense, I don't see Charlotte pulling out enough stops to win this one.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Ex-UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay. ‘Don’t want to hide who I am’

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Isaac Humphries, who now plays for Australia’s Melbourne United, sharing the news with his current teammates. “I don’t want to hide who I am anymore,” Humphries told the team after saying he had been struggling with coming to terms with his sexuality while playing professional basketball, according to the video he shared on Nov. 15 to Twitter.
LEXINGTON, KY

