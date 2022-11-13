ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Dallas sign teenager Tarik Scott to homegrown contract

FC Dallas have signed academy forward Tarik Scott to a homegrown contract through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday. The deal also sees Dallas hold options to extend the contract through 2026 and 2027. Just 17 years old, Scott has moved into the first team setup having originally...
TEXAS STATE
Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito retires following 2022 MLS season

Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito has announced his retirement from professional soccer. Criscito joined TFC less than six months ago on a free transfer from Genoa - the club he made 274 appearances for across three separate spells. The 35-year-old left-back made 16 appearances during his stay with Toronto, scoring...
Atlanta United announce roster decisions following 2022 MLS season

Atlanta United have announced their roster changes following the 2022 MLS season. The Five Stripes have exercised contract options on Ozzie Alonso, George Campbell, Jackson Conway, Aiden McFadden, Miles Robinson, Matheus Rossetto, and Juanjo Purata - with the latter impressing on an initial loan from Liga MX side Tigres. Meanwhile,...
ATLANTA, GA
Portland Timbers sign forward Felipe Mora to contract extension

The Portland Timbers have extended the contract of Chilean forward Felipe Mora through 2025, with a club option in 2026. “We have a strong belief in Felipe as both a player and a person,” technical director Ned Grabavoy said. “This is a unique situation in which Felipe’s unselfishness to...
PORTLAND, OR
