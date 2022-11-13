Read full article on original website
PSG star withdraws from France World Cup squad through injury
France will be without a PSG defender at the World Cup after they withdrew from the squad through injury.
Joan Laporta admits Barcelona were interested in signing Liverpool star
Joan Laporta speaks about Barcelona's failed attempts to sign Luis Diaz in January 2022.
Lionel Messi reflects on his early years at Barcelona
Lionel Messi reminisces about the early days of his time at Barcelona.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Ronaldo again; Man City ready Kroos offer
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Mykhaylo Mudryk & more.
Could Man Utd sack Cristiano Ronaldo?
Could Man Utd sack Cristiano Ronaldo after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan?
Man Utd release statement following Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United have released an official statement in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on Sunday.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals appreciation for Liverpool fans during family tragedy
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on support from Liverpool fans after the tragic loss of his infant son during childbirth.
World Cup 2002: Ronaldinho breaks the hearts of English schoolchildren
Looking back on Ronaldinho's lob against England at the 2002 World Cup
Raphinha reflects on disappointing start to Barcelona career
Raphinha looks back on his start to life at Barcelona since €67m transfer from Leeds.
Andy Robertson backs Liverpool signing to have 'massive future'
Andy Roberston rates liverpool team-mate Calvin Ramsay highly.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was close to joining Man City
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals in TalkTV interview that he nearly signed for Man City instead of Man Utd in 2021.
Benjamin Pavard says he will 'evaluate' possible move to Serie A giants
Is Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard eying a move to Serie A? He certainly isn't distancing himself from it, and he seems to have one particular club in mind.
West Ham make immediate decision on David Moyes future
West Ham have told David Moyes that his job is safe for now, 90min understands.
Raphael Varane reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Man Utd teammates
Raphael Varane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.
Belgium World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Belgium's key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Barcelona to appeal Robert Lewandowski suspension
Barcelona have confirmed they will appeal the three-game suspension handed to Robert Lewandowski.
Inter struggling to agree new contract with Premier League transfer target
Inter are yet to agree the terms of a new contract with one of their key players, who is wanted in the Premier League.
Neymar names 4 other 2022 World Cup favourites alongside Brazil
Neymar discusses which countries he considers favourites to win the 2022 World Cup alongside Brazil.
Gareth Bale gives fitness update ahead of World Cup
Gareth Bale discusses his fitness as Wales prepare for their first World Cup in 64 years.
