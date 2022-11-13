ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' preference is to see Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant play before making roster changes, per report

The 3-10 Los Angeles Lakers have been perpetual trade candidates since this offseason, but given all of the injuries they have dealt with thus far this season, a more immediate option would have always been a free-agent addition. The Lakers have worked out Moe Harkless, Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell during the season, but thus far, have signed no new players to their roster since opening night.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss

Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI

CHICAGO (AP) Elijah Weaver's 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night. Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday

Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out Wednesday

Middleton (wrist) is out Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, head coach Mike Budenholzer suggested Monday that Middleton was closing in on making his season debut. However, Middleton didn't practice Tuesday, so he looks like he still needs some time before he's ready for game action. Fantasy managers shouldn't anticipate his return until he starts working in full-contact situations in practice.
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster

Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Drops seven dimes in loss

Conley ended Tuesday's 118-111 loss to the Knicks with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 34 minutes. Conley didn't have a great shooting night, but he still managed to move the ball around. Conley's assist numbers will almost always impress, but his scoring has been volatile. He recently weathered three consecutive games with single-digit scoring totals. Conley can occasionally pop on defense with some steals and rebounds, which can usually salvage his stat line.
Isaiah Collier commits to USC: Trojans land No. 1 recruit in 2023 class over Michigan, Cincinnati

Andy Enfield and his USC basketball program reeled in another blue-chip recruit on Wednesday as five-star guard Isaiah Collier committed to the Trojans over offers from Michigan and Cincinnati, among others. Collier is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, and he's proven to be one of the biggest late risers in his class after ranking in the 20s and 30s throughout most of his high school career.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday

Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: DFA'd by Arizona

Smith (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Smith primarily worked out of the bullpen in 2022 and had a 4.11 ERA across 70 innings, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. The 31-year-old suffered an elbow injury during the season finale, though it's unclear if the issue is affecting his offseason program.
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss

Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment

Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Undergoes hernia surgery

Maldonado underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado played through the injury late in the year, though you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell based on his numbers. His 85 wRC+ in the second half wasn't a strong mark, though it was much better than his 61 wRC+ in the first half. Whether or not the defense-first catcher's spring preparation will be affected by his recovery remains to be seen.
The Monday After: Nothing has changed at Texas under Steve Sarkisian, who can't seem to fix program's issues

As I watched TCU beat Texas 17-10 in Austin on Saturday night, two thoughts crept through my head. The first, and more inconsequential, thought was "I can't believe the score is only 17-10." A game hyped to be the Big 12's biggest of the season was supposed to be an offensive shootout because it featured a TCU team that seemed to know no other way; instead, it was a defensive slugfest. Both defenses dominated the evening, and the game became a war of attrition.
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss

Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky

Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
