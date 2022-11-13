ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Dane County Farmer’s Market closes season on Capitol Square

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — In another sign of the changing seasons, the Dane County Farmer’s Market closed its season on Capitol Square.

Vendors still manned their booths Saturday despite below-freezing temps and snowflakes beginning to fall. That includes Alsum Sweet Corn, who kept shoppers warm with a hot treat.

“We’ve been doing this for about 100 years,” Brittany Alsum said. “It’s been in the family that long and we’re very proud to be serving the Madison community and surrounding areas”

You’ll be able to find vendors at the Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill in January. The market will return to the Square next spring

Madison, WI
