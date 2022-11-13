ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Titans vs. Packers Best Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football (Derrick Henry Will Not Be Stopped in Green Bay)

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks-off Thursday night when the Tennessee Titans head up north to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are listed as 3-point favorites, and the total for the game is set at anywhere from 41 to 41.5. BetSided's Josh Yourish shared his best bet on the spread earlier this week, while Ben Heisler is looking towards the total for his favorite play. in this article, I'm going to focus solely on prop bets.
Miami football at Clemson Week 12 odds and predictions

The Miami football team is a 19.5-point underdog at Clemson on Saturday with the total set by Fan Duel at 47.5. Miami covered the point spread for the first time this season versus an FBS opponent as a 1.5-point underdog in a 35-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Playing Clemson will be the biggest 2022 challenge for Miami.
