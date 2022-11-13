ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

PODCAST: Reacting to Auburn football, Carnell Williams beating the Texas A&M Aggies

By Zac Blackerby
 3 days ago

Auburn being Auburn.

Auburn football had a special night behind the leadership of interim head coach Carnell Williams. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter both went over 100 yards, Robby Ashford celebrated with fans, Colby Wooden had a clutch strip sack, and the Auburn fan base went crazy for 60 minutes in support of the Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn offense wasn't perfect but a rough and physical game allowed the Auburn Tigers the chance to win late in the game and they delivered against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. Auburn football will host Western Kentucky next week before heading to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Montgomery radio legend Darrell Dapprich to recap the Auburn football win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube . It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily .

