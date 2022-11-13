Read full article on original website
Related
18-year-old dead after shooting at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Police told Channel 2 Action News 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove was identified as the victim. Omarion Thomas, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
Atlanta Police search for car involved in deadly shooting, asks for public's help
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in information on a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal drive-by shooting. Officers are offering $2,000 to anyone who can help them solve the case. Last Saturday, crews were dispatched to a person shot call on 1085 Katherwood Drive...
16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
A teen has died following a shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus. 16-year-old Joshua Huff was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan just before 2:00 Saturday morning. Bryan says Huff had been shot multiple times. So far, there’s no word on any possible suspects. Stay with WRBL for updates on this developing […]
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
Shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza leaves teen dead, another in hospital, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting outside a Gwinnett County supermarket Wednesday night, police said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. at 745 Beaver Ruin Rd. in the parking lot...
17 arrested for trafficking drugs, guns in Spalding County, deputies say
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A massive drug and gun raid led to the arrest of a whopping 17 people in Spalding County Friday, deputies said. Spalding County Sheriff's Office worked in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a bust that confiscated a total of 10.9 pounds of meth, 21 guns, roughly 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB and "small amounts" of THC, according to a statement. Additionally, four cars and over $17,000 were also seized.
2 men wanted for armed robbery at DeKalb County apartment, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Nov. 2, officers responded to a call at 6800 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The address shows up as Dunwoody...
Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sleeping inside his home early Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. Just after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at the 2300 block of Sandcove after finding a man with a gunshot wound. Police said someone outside shot inside the man’s home in southwest Atlanta....
Pair caught on camera stealing from sporting goods store in Snellville, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Snellville Police are searching for a duo who they said stole items from Academy Sports on Nov. 16. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a video posted by the police department the pair are seen quickly throwing the stolen items...
Fire at home near Westview Cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition, Atlanta Fire officials say
ATLANTA — A house fire in the Florida Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" at a one-story home along the 200-block of Barfield Avenue around 3:16 a.m. with one person trapped inside. After forcing their way inside the home, fire crews said they spotted a man who was unconscious on the floor of the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation.
Deputies asking for public’s help finding men caught on video stealing lottery tickets
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men whom they say stole scratch-off lottery tickets in an early Wednesday morning heist. Deputies say that at around 2 a.m., two men wearing masks forced their way into...
13 displaced in overnight fire at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. — More than a dozen people are left without a home after an overnight fire tore through a Decatur apartment complex Thursday morning. It happened at the Hidden Valley Apartments off Misty Waters Drive around 12:45 a.m. Fire officials said 13 people are safe and were able...
13 displaced by early morning apartment fire in DeKalb
An apartment fire in DeKalb County left 13 people without a place to sleep early Thursday morning but resulted in no injuries, officials said.
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Family wants answers after DeKalb store manager dies trying to stop teen driver doing doughnuts
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 31-year-old man is dead after police said he tried to stop a reckless driver. Channel 2 Action News learned the driver is a minor. “I don’t know exactly what happened,” the victim’s father told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Tuesday.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Gwinnett County PD seek info on fatal shooting of a male, 16, wounding of a female, 17
(Lilburn, Ga., November 17, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on a shooting on Wednesday that left one female injured and a male dead. The shooting reportedly took place at 745 Beaver Ruin Road, Lilburn, in the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Men wanted for entering victim's car at Henry County gas station
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are searching for two suspects accused of entering a stranger's car in the middle of the day at a Henry County gas station. The Henry County Police Department shared two surveillance photos of the suspects taken at a Mobil gas station on Highway 138 in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
TCSO and LaGrange Police capture wanted man after he freezes in a lake during an escape attempt
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 16th at 11:06 p.m. Troup County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and LaGrange Police Officers came into contact with a wanted person operating a Ford truck. Zachariah Murray, who was wanted by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for Escape, after failing to return Work Release on Oct. 11 and fleeing […]
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0