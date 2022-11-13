ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
WRBL News 3

16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

A teen has died following a shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus. 16-year-old Joshua Huff was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan just before 2:00 Saturday morning. Bryan says Huff had been shot multiple times. So far, there’s no word on any possible suspects. Stay with WRBL for updates on this developing […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

17 arrested for trafficking drugs, guns in Spalding County, deputies say

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A massive drug and gun raid led to the arrest of a whopping 17 people in Spalding County Friday, deputies said. Spalding County Sheriff's Office worked in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a bust that confiscated a total of 10.9 pounds of meth, 21 guns, roughly 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB and "small amounts" of THC, according to a statement. Additionally, four cars and over $17,000 were also seized.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire at home near Westview Cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition, Atlanta Fire officials say

ATLANTA — A house fire in the Florida Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" at a one-story home along the 200-block of Barfield Avenue around 3:16 a.m. with one person trapped inside. After forcing their way inside the home, fire crews said they spotted a man who was unconscious on the floor of the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

13 displaced in overnight fire at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ga. — More than a dozen people are left without a home after an overnight fire tore through a Decatur apartment complex Thursday morning. It happened at the Hidden Valley Apartments off Misty Waters Drive around 12:45 a.m. Fire officials said 13 people are safe and were able...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
COVINGTON, GA
