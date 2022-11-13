Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Tampa among top 20 most expensive cities in US
Tampa is one of the most expensive places to live in all of the U.S., according to data from doxoPLUS.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Florida residents need up to 74% more income to buy homes than in 2021
Floridians need up to 74% more income to buy homes in 2022, compared to the same homes and housing needs in 2021.
Bay News 9
Teacher salary impasse continues in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — A salary impasse between Hillsborough County teachers and the school district continues Wednesday and another round of negotiations is set for November 29. Teachers in Hillsborough County want to be caught up on the published salary “step-scale”, an experience-based pay raise scale teachers were promised before the pandemic.
New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws
While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
crimereads.com
A Cold Case in Florida
—This story is a co-publication with The Delacorte Review. Debra Star Rizzo, age fifteen, disappeared shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 1978. Her badly decomposed remains were discovered nine days later. That’s a long time ago, but I have not forgotten. On that long-ago afternoon, Debbie had...
Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency
A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
Tampa Bay couple waits months for travel insurance payout after accident cancels trip
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple made a call to Taking Action for You Reporter Jackie Callaway after waiting months for the travel insurance to pay up. Tampa couple Stan Turer and Alana Bott booked a dream trip to Barbados early this year. The airfare alone set the retirees back $1,600.
Bay News 9
Coastal homeowners pushing for seawalls face lengthy process
As businesses and homeowners along the coast work to clean up the damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, many who didn’t have protection from seawalls are now hoping to build them. What You Need To Know. Homeowners along the coast have worked for years to build a seawall. The...
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas provides overdose kits to the public
To combat a record-breaking number of deaths, health officials are now offering free medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses to any local adult. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) recently announced it joined a statewide initiative to increase access to naloxone – the generic version of Narcan. Any person over 18 can now request the nasal spray healthcare providers believe can reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths.
Metropolitan Ministries gearing up to help families ahead of holidays
Tampa-based non-profit Metropolitan Ministries is preparing for its busy season. Each year, its holiday tents open up to lend help to families facing hardship.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
Florida Facing Potential Tripledemic Of Illness
COVID, influenza and RSV are hitting Florida all at once.
DCF is denying state licenses to shelters that care for migrant kids
A shelter created to house migrant children in Florida is pushing back against the Governor’s crackdown on illegal immigration after being denied its state renewal license.
Contamination of Tampa's recycling is at an all-time high, says solid waste department
Plastic grocery bags and greasy pizza boxes should not go in the recycling bin, nor should your neighbor's dog poop bags.
leesburg-news.com
Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC
Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 8