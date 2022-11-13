ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Teacher salary impasse continues in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — A salary impasse between Hillsborough County teachers and the school district continues Wednesday and another round of negotiations is set for November 29. Teachers in Hillsborough County want to be caught up on the published salary “step-scale”, an experience-based pay raise scale teachers were promised before the pandemic.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws

While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
crimereads.com

A Cold Case in Florida

—This story is a co-publication with The Delacorte Review. Debra Star Rizzo, age fifteen, disappeared shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 1978. Her badly decomposed remains were discovered nine days later. That’s a long time ago, but I have not forgotten. On that long-ago afternoon, Debbie had...
CLEARWATER, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency

A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bay News 9

Coastal homeowners pushing for seawalls face lengthy process

As businesses and homeowners along the coast work to clean up the damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, many who didn’t have protection from seawalls are now hoping to build them. What You Need To Know. Homeowners along the coast have worked for years to build a seawall. The...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas provides overdose kits to the public

To combat a record-breaking number of deaths, health officials are now offering free medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses to any local adult. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) recently announced it joined a statewide initiative to increase access to naloxone – the generic version of Narcan. Any person over 18 can now request the nasal spray healthcare providers believe can reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC

Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
LEESBURG, FL

