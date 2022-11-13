ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

First 'Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market' taking place in Squirrel Hill

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Liolq_0j9KIDfN00

Parent's Perspective: Pittsburgh Mom Market 01:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done and help local small businesses today, there's a great opportunity here in Pittsburgh.

It's the first "Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market."

More than two dozen moms are joining forces and setting up shop at MomsWork, a non-profit that supports working moms.

Everything from a bread baker to glass art, and other arts and crafts will be part of the market.

Also, because it's moms running the show, childcare will also be available so you can shop.

It's open to anyone and lasts until 2 p.m.

Learn more about the Mom-Owned Market at this link!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?

Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Chapel dedicated to Tree of Life victims to open in Shaler

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a new place where people can reflect on the 2018 Tree of Live shooting. New Light Memorial Chapel in Shaler is located at New Light Cemetery. The chapel and cemetery are dedicated to the victims of the Tree of Life Shooting, including the three who were members of the New Light Congregation: Richard Gottfried, Daniel Stein and Melvin Wax."This is something that will live on until the end of time," said Barbara Caplan, co-president of New Light Congregation. "It's here as a memorial dedicated to all those lives lost."The chapel features unique stained glass windows based on the reading that was scheduled for the morning of the shooting. It also features a history of the New Light Congregation.The chapel opens to the public on Thursday by appointment.
DONEGAL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Chipotle in the Strip District has opened, to feature a 'walk-up'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning Tuesday, Chipotle is the latest restaurant to enter the Strip District. It is located at 1600 Smallman Street, which is close to Primanti's. However, this Chipotle will be featuring something unique to the downtown Pittsburgh area. The Strip District Chipotle will feature a walk-up, which is designed for customers who order by mobile that can come pick their food up without ever entering the restaurant. For those that want free chips and guac, anyone who signs up for Chipotle Rewards gets an order for free after their first purchase. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thepittsburgh100.com

Pittsburgh did it first

While Pittsburgh is known as the Steel City and innovations in that industry, it lays claim to great inventions in a variety of fields – some that may come as a surprise. • Movie Theaters: The nation’s first movie theater opened along Smithfield Street in 1905, showing short films for a mere – you guessed it – nickel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Park Holiday Drive-In Laser Show returns for third year

PITTSBUGH (KDKA) - For the third consecutive year, North Park is bringing back the holiday spirit in a major way. Allegheny Co. Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced on Wednesday the return of the Holiday Drive-In Laser Show. The first 45-minute show is set to take place on Dec. 9. Tickets for the event go on sale at Noon on Thursday, Nov. 17. "There are so many holiday traditions in our community that families embrace each year, and we're thrilled to see so many residents embrace the drive-in laser show," said Fitzgerald. "We've already heard from families who already have a visit to the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2nd victim sues Airbnb over North Side mass shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A second victim filed a lawsuit against Airbnb after a shooting on the North Side on Easter weekend took the lives of two teenagers and wounded eight others. Dejonia Rosser broke her leg jumping from a second-floor window. Her attorney says this party never should have happened. After gunfire erupted on that terror-filled night, two young people would be left dead and eight others wounded, including Rosser, now 19, who on Wednesday filed suit against Airbnb, the owners of the property and the firm that booked the space for the raucous party."She went to a party not knowing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: November 16, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsMarket District Foodie FocusJoy Suprano on TwitterByham Theater | Pittsburgh Cultural TrustI Made It Market!Heinz History Center | Ft. Pitt MuseumRania's CateringRania's RecipeLittle Lake Theatre CompanyYa Jagoff Parking Chair OrnamentDonate to the KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Robotics companies converge at convention center for Discovery Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wednesday was Discovery Day at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. People got to explore cool tech, a lot of which is made in Pittsburgh. With all the science news recently and on a day when the Artemis I rocket launched to the moon, it seemed somewhat fitting that AI science would be on display in Pittsburgh."We are pulling back the curtain on this great community that we have in the robotic sector," said Joel Reed, executive director of Pittsburgh Robotics Network. "We consider ourselves the robotics capital of the world." Many local companies are developing this science and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Najee Harris and others give out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday was a day for many to help those in need this holiday season. There were two different turkey giveaways held to make sure the less fortunate can celebrate the holiday. Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus held one of the two giveaways, hosting the event at St. James Church in Wilkinsburg. Meanwhile, Steelers running back Najee Harris and his foundation "Da'Bigger Picture" held multiple giveaways. They held one in Pittsburgh and another in Hancock County, West Virginia. As always, you can get involved and help those in need this holiday season by donating to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, which you can learn all about right here. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — There was heavy police activity in downtown Pittsburgh after a woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. Public safety officials said a woman was found with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold temperatures hang around throughout the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cold weather has arrived and will be sticking around for the next couple of days.  We've already seen today's high (38°) and will see temperatures either holding steady in the mid-30s or slowly dropping through the day. I have noon temperatures at around 35 degrees. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers also continue to be possible today with isolated but potentially intense snow showers expected. Winds out of the west at 10-15mph won't make it feel any better with wind chills down in the 20s for pretty much the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Phipps’ holiday show returns

PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy