Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Nov. 13)

The football playoffs are underway and already we’ve seen performances memorable not just for this season, but some of the best all-time.

Couple that with some clutch efforts at state golf and on the soccer field and the winter sports season already looks like it will also be a good one.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Miami-Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Nov. 17, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Antwan Smith, Booker T. Washington, football: Smith had one of Miami-Dade County’s best ever rushing performances in a playoff game, amassing 325 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the Tornadoes’ 27-13 win over Miami Carol City.

Booker T. running back’s breakout season continues as Tornadoes advance over Carol City

▪ Willis McGahee IV, Palmetto, football: McGahee IV recorded five sacks including two forced fumbles and recovered one of them to key Palmetto’s 37-13 win over West Broward in a Region 4-4M quarterfinal.

▪ Mark Wilder, Doral Academy, football: Wilder ran for 279 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Firebirds to a 50-25 win over Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy in a Region 4-4M quarterfinal.

Doral Academy running back Mark Wilder (2) scores a touchdown during the over time of an high school football game against Miami Southridge at South Ridge Park in Miami, Florida, on Friday, September 24, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

▪ Nicholas Prieto, Florida Christian, boys’ golf: Prieto finished tied for second at the Class 1A state championship meet after shooting a 71.

Dade Golf Player of the Year Nicholas Prieto, from Florida Christian School, is photographed at A.D. Barnes Park in Miami, Florida on Thursday, January 13, 2022. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

▪ Scarlett Baur, Palmer Trinity, girls’ soccer: Baur had five goals and two assists for the Falcons in wins over St. Brendan and Divine Savior.