AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 23-year-old man is dead following an early-morning crash in Geauga County that authorities say was the result of a hit-and-run. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tyler Davis was driving his Honda Pioneer utility vehicle northbound on Munn Road in Auburn Township when he was hit from behind by another vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Pioneer went off the west side of the road and was ejected from his seat, and after sustaining "life-threatening injuries" eventually died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO