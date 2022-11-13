Read full article on original website
Ex pushes woman to ground, throws her phone onto roof: Solon Police Blotter
On the evening of Nov. 11, an Akron woman, 20, went to the Solon police station to report that she had been robbed at about 10:50 a.m. that day as she waited in an apartment parking lot for a tow.
Wickliffe man arrested for alleged hit-and-run in which man on bicycle was struck
MENTOR, Ohio — A 22-year-old Wickliffe man has been arrested amid allegations that he fled the scene of a crash in which a bicyclist was struck last month. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
cleveland19.com
Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred. Take a close look at the surveillance photo of...
Shoplifters elude police, but store security identifies Garfield Heights couple: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Oct. 21, police were dispatched to Meijer about shoplifters leaving the Broadview Road store. The caller said a man wearing a white hat and a woman wearing a gray shirt and pants had left in a dark-colored SUV, heading north on Broadview Road. The officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Thief steals woman’s wallet while she suffers medical emergency: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 23, police were dispatched to Sheetz after a woman had a medical emergency at the Snow Road store. It turned out that someone had stolen her wallet during the event. Her credit cards were used at several locations. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Drug abuse: Broadview...
cleveland19.com
Mentor police make arrest in hit-skip crash
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police say officers made an arrest in hit-skip crash that happened on Oct. 21. Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Dominic Liuzzo, from Wickliffe on the following charges:. Vehicular assault. Failure to stop after an accident. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of Marijuana. Police say 64-year-old...
cleveland19.com
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
School bus strikes pedestrian in crosswalk: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 18, police were dispatched to the intersection of Royalton Road and Market Place West regarding an incident involving a Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools bus and a pedestrian. An arriving officer located the victim, who was lying on the ground with multiple people comforting her. The woman suffered a...
cleveland19.com
Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
cleveland19.com
Police pursuit ends at Cleveland woman’s doorstep; she’s still waiting for repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman has been waiting a month for repairs to be done in her apartment. A car smacked into her wall in October. The crash left behind extensive damage. “I don’t live like this. When I moved here, I didn’t live like this and I...
Akron police: 2 arrested after allegedly breaking into home, robbing woman at gunpoint
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department arrested two men after they allegedly invaded a woman's home and robbed her at gunpoint on Tuesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron...
Unwanted and drunk, dating app visitor arrested with gun: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 21, police were dispatched to a Deer Creek Apartments unit regarding an unwanted guest. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she no longer wanted a man, who had been drinking all day, at her residence. She also noted that she met the man on a...
Walton Hills officer let drunk driver go minutes before crash that killed man and mother-of-5
Nicholas Monachino, who killed two people in an April 2022 drunk driving crash, was sentenced Tuesday in Portage County, Ohio. But the tragedy could have been avoided, a judge said.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured. Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder. Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200...
cleveland19.com
Drunken driver sentenced for April crash that resulted in 2 deaths in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Portage County was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Nicholas Monachino previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after the crash. Investigators and...
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
cleveland19.com
5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
Man killed in Geauga County hit-and-run crash; suspect's vehicle since located
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 23-year-old man is dead following an early-morning crash in Geauga County that authorities say was the result of a hit-and-run. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tyler Davis was driving his Honda Pioneer utility vehicle northbound on Munn Road in Auburn Township when he was hit from behind by another vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Pioneer went off the west side of the road and was ejected from his seat, and after sustaining "life-threatening injuries" eventually died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
cleveland19.com
How Mentor police plan to bust porch pirates during 2022 holiday season
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - With online sales expecting to break records again for the holiday season, Mentor police are bringing back their undercover porch pirate detail. Officers say they will be driving throughout city neighborhoods in unmarked vehicles, using surveillance equipment and bait boxes that contain GPS tracking units. Porch...
