Macedonia, OH

cleveland19.com

Suspect who broke into Avon school on the loose, police say

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into an Avon school is on the loose, Lorain County CSI confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police did not specify which school was broken into or when the incident occurred. Take a close look at the surveillance photo of...
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mentor police make arrest in hit-skip crash

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police say officers made an arrest in hit-skip crash that happened on Oct. 21. Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Dominic Liuzzo, from Wickliffe on the following charges:. Vehicular assault. Failure to stop after an accident. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of Marijuana. Police say 64-year-old...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Elderly man crashes into Parma post office, runs over man inside

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man accidentally crashed into a Parma post office and ran over a pedestrian in the process. On Monday 19 News obtained body camera video from the terrifying incident. Parma police said the driver, who was 89 years old, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police charge woman with double shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a woman with the double shooting from Nov. 10 that left a man dead and a woman injured. Imani Smalley is now charged with murder and attempt murder. Garfield Heights police said Smalley shot the victims at a home in the 11200...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
SOLON, OH
WKYC

Man killed in Geauga County hit-and-run crash; suspect's vehicle since located

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 23-year-old man is dead following an early-morning crash in Geauga County that authorities say was the result of a hit-and-run. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tyler Davis was driving his Honda Pioneer utility vehicle northbound on Munn Road in Auburn Township when he was hit from behind by another vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Pioneer went off the west side of the road and was ejected from his seat, and after sustaining "life-threatening injuries" eventually died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

How Mentor police plan to bust porch pirates during 2022 holiday season

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - With online sales expecting to break records again for the holiday season, Mentor police are bringing back their undercover porch pirate detail. Officers say they will be driving throughout city neighborhoods in unmarked vehicles, using surveillance equipment and bait boxes that contain GPS tracking units. Porch...
MENTOR, OH

