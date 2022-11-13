ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC
WASHINGTON STATE
3 things we learned: Amon-Ra St. Brown is so good, but injury concerns grow at WR

CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions roared back to upend Chicago 31-30 on Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are three things we learned in the club’s second straight win. The Lions are running dangerously thin on bodies at wide receiver. DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus are all stashed on injured lists, while Josh Reynolds hasn’t played the last two weeks because of a back injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown was highly productive as the featured receiver on Sunday, catching 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 119 yards while lining up in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield. On a day where Detroit needed him to be everything, he was. But St. Brown was also shaken up on the game-winning touchdown drive, a worrying sign for a guy who has dealt with a high ankle sprain this season. All the injuries forced the Lions to re-sign Trinity Benson off Denver’s practice squad, who also left the game with an injury. Props to Tom Kennedy for stepping up, delivering a 44-yard catch on third-and-long that helped lead to Jamaal Williams’ winning plunge, but man, they need help fast.
DETROIT, MI
Former Tigers outfielder signs deal with Nationals

Derek Hill didn’t have to wait long to find a new opportunity. The former Detroit Tigers outfielder signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and will receive an invitation to spring training. He’ll have a chance to compete for a bench role with the Nats.
DETROIT, MI
Amid comeback year, Lions’ Jeff Okudah delivers his biggest play ever

CHICAGO -- After he picked off his old college teammate for a game-turning pick-six, after he broke up a late pass that helped seal his team’s first winning streak since his rookie year, after that final whistle blew, Jeff Okudah started skipping through the grass at Soldier Field, a smile growing across his face.
DETROIT, MI
DJ Chark to practice today, Jameson Williams probably after Thanksgiving

ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams wanted to be ready for training camp. Two-and-a-half months later, he’s still not practicing. The Detroit Lions insist the first-round pick has suffered no setbacks in his return from an ACL tear, and expect him to begin practicing after next week’s Thanksgiving game.
DETROIT, MI
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Ex-Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant quickly hired by Green Bay Packers

CHICAGO -- Dan Campbell knew Aubrey Pleasant would land on his feet. Just maybe not this quickly, or this close to home. Just one week after he was fired by the Detroit Lions, Pleasant landed with the Green Bay Packers according to ESPN. He’ll serve as an offensive assistant, where he’ll lend his defensive expertise to Matt LaFleur’s offense. Pleasant worked with LaFleur in Washington and with the Los Angeles Rams.
DETROIT, MI
Romeo Okwara returns for Lions; Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker out

ALLEN PARK -- After more than 13 months, Romeo Okwara is finally back. The Detroit Lions edge rusher suited up for practice on Wednesday, the first time he’s been in uniform since blowing out his Achilles in Chicago last year. The club now has 21 days to get a look at Okwara before activating him to the 53-man roster or losing him for the season. Same goes for receiver DJ Chark, who practiced for the first time since going on injured reserve with soreness in his surgically repaired ankle.
DETROIT, MI
4 ex-Tigers among those waived this week

Four former Detroit Tigers are in waiver limbo after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. They were among scores of moves made around the league, including several by the Tigers, ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline to add players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

