CHICAGO -- The Detroit Lions roared back to upend Chicago 31-30 on Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are three things we learned in the club’s second straight win. The Lions are running dangerously thin on bodies at wide receiver. DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus are all stashed on injured lists, while Josh Reynolds hasn’t played the last two weeks because of a back injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown was highly productive as the featured receiver on Sunday, catching 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 119 yards while lining up in the slot, out wide and even in the backfield. On a day where Detroit needed him to be everything, he was. But St. Brown was also shaken up on the game-winning touchdown drive, a worrying sign for a guy who has dealt with a high ankle sprain this season. All the injuries forced the Lions to re-sign Trinity Benson off Denver’s practice squad, who also left the game with an injury. Props to Tom Kennedy for stepping up, delivering a 44-yard catch on third-and-long that helped lead to Jamaal Williams’ winning plunge, but man, they need help fast.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO