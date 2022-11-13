ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
ESPN

Mbappe 28, Messi 0 and Napoli's record 13: Stats

Another superb weekend of football action before the leagues stop for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Arsenal have increased their lead on top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Wolves. Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Brentford while Chelsea also endured a loss against Newcastle. Other top four contenders -- Tottenham (vs Leeds), Manchester United (vs Fulham) and Liverpool (vs Southampton) secured important wins going into the break.
Yardbarker

Arsenal join the race for 13-goal Bundesliga star wanted by two PL rivals

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach. According to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners will have to face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur as well. Thuram has been in excellent form for the German club this season and he has...
BBC

England v Norway - build-up to Lionesses' final match of year

Sarina Wiegman is expecting to face a "very different" Norway team to the one they demolished 8-0 four months ago at Euro 2022. Since failing to get out of the group stage at the Euros, Norway have replaced head coach Martin Sjogren with former England interim boss Hege Riise. "We...
The Independent

Premier League to provide one in six players at the World Cup

The Premier League will provide more World Cup players than any other division, with 135 of the 831 players (16 per cent) at the tournament plying their trade in the English top flight.Spain’s LaLiga is contributing 83 players, ahead of Germany’s Bundesliga on 78 and Italy’s Serie A on 67.All but one of Gareth Southgate’s squad are based in England, with Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund the only exception.Brazil and Portugal are also in double figures for Premier League representation (12 and 10 players respectively), while Australia, Canada, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia are the only nations without a...
NBC Sports

Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s run to the final was quite an eventful one. In the Round of 16, the Blazers...
Yardbarker

Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”

Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
SB Nation

Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs stadium scran

Well, that was certainly an exciting match. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leeds United on Saturday in both clubs’ last Premier League match before the winter break to accommodate the World Cup. It was certainly a fun one for the neutrals, and also (I guess) for Tottenham fans — Spurs went down three times to Leeds, but battled back, and thanks to two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur came away with a thrilling 4-3 win. The result keeps Spurs in the top four in the Premier League table until December, and that should feel pretty good.
SB Nation

Ted Lasso sends the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup with inspirational billboards

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away, and teams are starting to arrive in Qatar. The first to arrive? The United States, as the U.S. Men’s National Team arrived in Qatar this week, and participated in their first practice session at their training base of Al-Gharafa Stadium, located in the Al Gharrafa district of Doha.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy