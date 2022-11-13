ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Tuesday November 15, 2022

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-152200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

High Country Turkey Trot 5K Returns to Boone Greenway Trail

BOONE, N.C. – November 10, 2022: – For the first time since 2019 the High Country Turkey Trot 5K Race and Fun Run / Walk will take place in-person Thanksgiving morning, Thursday November 24, on the Boone Greenway Trail at the Clawson-Burnley Park entrance. The annual Thanksgiving Day event, benefitting Hospitality House of Northwest N.C., has been taking place on the Boone Greenway Trail since 2011, until the coronavirus pandemic necessitated a virtual event for the past two years.
BOONE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

UNC Asheville Senior, 21, Ousts Incumbent Haywood County Tax Collector

Most college seniors have a lot on their minds, whether it’s making sure to graduate on time or worrying about how to secure a “real job.”. Sebastian Cothran, a 21-year-old UNC Asheville senior, might just have a little more on his plate than most of his classmates. A Republican, Cothran won the job of Haywood County Tax Collector in the Nov. 8 election, unseating incumbent Democrat Greg West — and finding himself responsible for collecting $40 million in county tax revenues.
ASHEVILLE, NC
nctripping.com

Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk (7 Important Tips Before You Go!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster is easily one of our favorite things to do in Banner Elk, no matter the time of year! This amazing High Country...
BANNER ELK, NC
WJHL

LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn

Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

New principal announced for Fletcher Elementary School

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fletcher Elementary School will soon have a new principal. Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announced on Tuesday that Matthew Haney, the current principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary, starting Nov. 28, 2022. Haney will be filling the principalship vacated by current Fletcher principal Tammy Deaver, who has been named principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
FLETCHER, NC
WJHL

School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials released a statement Tuesday regarding allegations against members of Daniel Boone High School’s football team, which was described as physical assault and inappropriate “horseplay.” According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS), a parent reported an incident to administrators on Nov. 6. During that incident, the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
aarp.org

How Grayson County Is Getting Connected

This article comes out of the lessons learned and shared through the AARP Livable Communities Rural Lab, a monthly online gathering of leaders from rural and remote communities invited by AARP State Offices. Participants receive access to expert assistance and opportunities for connecting with peers nationwide. ACTIVITIES AS OF APRIL...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy