wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Tuesday November 15, 2022
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-152200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
qcnews.com
Threat of freezing rain prompts school schedule changes in several NC mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain. Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving...
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash In Sullivan County (Sullivan County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 71 in Sullivan County. According to the authorities, the crash occurred when a Lexus RX400 attempted to turn into a crossover in the authorized vehicles-only median. A 2017 Kenworth CMV swerved to avoid hitting the Lexus but still collided with it.
wataugaonline.com
High Country Turkey Trot 5K Returns to Boone Greenway Trail
BOONE, N.C. – November 10, 2022: – For the first time since 2019 the High Country Turkey Trot 5K Race and Fun Run / Walk will take place in-person Thanksgiving morning, Thursday November 24, on the Boone Greenway Trail at the Clawson-Burnley Park entrance. The annual Thanksgiving Day event, benefitting Hospitality House of Northwest N.C., has been taking place on the Boone Greenway Trail since 2011, until the coronavirus pandemic necessitated a virtual event for the past two years.
avlwatchdog.org
UNC Asheville Senior, 21, Ousts Incumbent Haywood County Tax Collector
Most college seniors have a lot on their minds, whether it’s making sure to graduate on time or worrying about how to secure a “real job.”. Sebastian Cothran, a 21-year-old UNC Asheville senior, might just have a little more on his plate than most of his classmates. A Republican, Cothran won the job of Haywood County Tax Collector in the Nov. 8 election, unseating incumbent Democrat Greg West — and finding himself responsible for collecting $40 million in county tax revenues.
nctripping.com
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk (7 Important Tips Before You Go!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster is easily one of our favorite things to do in Banner Elk, no matter the time of year! This amazing High Country...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecast: Temps dropping, cold all week
At the same time, we're tracking the next storm system pushing rain our way. No storms, just rain, and there could be quite a bit of it! More than an inch could fall in many neighborhoods throughout the day Tuesday.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Mountain ski resorts open as temperatures plummet; area schools on alert
BOONE, N.C. — Winter has returned to the mountains and local ski resorts are already prepping for the season. The mountains saw snow over the weekend in the higher elevations. Resorts are hoping to open for skiing this weekend. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty went to both the Appalachian and...
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
The Tomahawk
Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn
Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
WLOS.com
New principal announced for Fletcher Elementary School
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fletcher Elementary School will soon have a new principal. Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announced on Tuesday that Matthew Haney, the current principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary, starting Nov. 28, 2022. Haney will be filling the principalship vacated by current Fletcher principal Tammy Deaver, who has been named principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials released a statement Tuesday regarding allegations against members of Daniel Boone High School’s football team, which was described as physical assault and inappropriate “horseplay.” According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS), a parent reported an incident to administrators on Nov. 6. During that incident, the […]
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
25-Year-Old Michael Vasquez-Carreno Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chuckey Pike (Chuckey Pike, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident happened in the area of 3080 Chuckey Pike at around 5:40 a.m. According to a THP crash report, Limestone resident Michael Vasquez-Carreno, 25 was traveling south on Chuckey Pike in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road.
aarp.org
How Grayson County Is Getting Connected
This article comes out of the lessons learned and shared through the AARP Livable Communities Rural Lab, a monthly online gathering of leaders from rural and remote communities invited by AARP State Offices. Participants receive access to expert assistance and opportunities for connecting with peers nationwide. ACTIVITIES AS OF APRIL...
