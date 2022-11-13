Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Jump on sweet NFL Week 10 bonus

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL . Click the button below to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars ahead of NFL Week 10.

The NFL season is about halfway done and the contenders are starting to pull away while the losing teams continue to sink in the standings.

A matchup between two teams on the opposite ends of the winning spectrum takes place this afternoon in South Beach when the 6-3 Miami Dolphins host the 3-5 Cleveland Browns. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Dolphins as 3.5-point home favorites.

I would back Miami to cover this spread against Cleveland. The Dolphins are unbeaten when Tua Tagovailoa plays a full game, and he’s having a great season too, as he’s already thrown for 1,980 yards and 15 touchdowns. New Miami head coach Mike McDaniel has injected life into this offense and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both having wonderful seasons.

The Browns may be below .500, but they’ve lost some close games and appear to be more of an average team as opposed to a bad one. Nick Chubb is their bright spot and is second in the NFL with 841 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Pick: Dolphins -3.5 vs. Browns

