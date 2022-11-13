Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Rafael Nadal’s qualification hopes at the ATP Finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Taylor Fritz and was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Canadian Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.The Spaniard still has a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals should he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in his final group match and all other results go his way, but Nadal has been well below his best so far.A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis...
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Tennis-Djokovic downs Tsitsipas, Rublev overcomes Medvedev at ATP Finals
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-4 7-6(4) win after Andrey Rublev battled back to defeat fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) in group stage play at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday.
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters. “All...
Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem gearing up for World Tennis League
Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have ramped up their preparations for the inaugural World Tennis League, taking place in Dubai in December. Exchanging messages on social media, the pair have expressed their excitement at partnering with one another at the competition, with the German No. 1 player asking who will partner who in the mixed doubles.
‘It was very important to start off well’ - Novak Djokovic on ATP Finals opening win
Novak Djokovic made a commanding start at the ATP Finals, beating second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. The Serbian is going for record-equalling sixth Nitto ATP Finals title, which would make him even with Roger Federer, and he was ruthless from the off, breaking the young Greek in the first game.
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe on Wednesday responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
Rublev upsets Medvedev in third-set tiebreaker at the ATP Finals
In a battle of Russians, Andrey Rublev upset Daniil Medvedev in a three-set battle in their first group match of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Rublev completed the 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 win in two hours and 31 minutes on day 2 of the season finale. This was Rublev’s second win over Medvedev in six career meetings and narrows his head-to-head against his higher-ranked countryman to 4-2 (also his second win in a row).
Rune likes tweets thinking he should've played ATP Finals over Nadal, tennis fans react
Holger Rune liked tweets suggesting he should have played ATP Finals instead of Nadal and tennis fans reacted.https://mobile.twitter.com/jijisik94/status/1592667879883046913. Holger Rune won the ATP 1000 event in Paris last week sensationally beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He made a tremendous jump on the ATP Rankings becoming the first alternative for the ATP Finals and he's in Turin hoping to get a chance.
Back In Business! Felix Takes Down Nadal In Turin
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s red-hot streak may have hit a recent blip, but the Canadian could not be kept down for long at the Nitto ATP Finals. The fifth seed bounced back impressively from his opening defeat to Casper Ruud at the season finale in Turin, where he defeated top seed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday to notch his maiden victory at the prestigious season finale.
Ruud Enjoys A Taste Of Italy, But Steers Clear Of The Coffee!
Norwegian reveals his off-court tastes when it comes to Italy and all-things Italian. Renowned for his high-speed hitting, Casper Ruud immediately brought his free-flowing best to the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals. He downed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in his Green Group opener on Sunday in Turin and will seek a similar result on Tuesday against Taylor Fritz.
Top five players who upset the script this season on WTA Tour including Harmony Tan, Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina
A couple of players did not care about anything this year on the WTA Tour doing their own thing and messing up the script of the season. As with any tennis season, this too had a fairly solid script as to how it was supposed to go. Many thought they knew how things would this year but these players completely spoiled all of it. We begin with Harmony Tan who made herself quite infamous with the win over Serena Williams and her Wimbledon doubles fiasco.
