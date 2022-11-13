Read full article on original website
WBTV
Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police. Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”
WBTV
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family continues to mourn and search for answers weeks following the discovery of their daughter’s death while on a trip with a group of her friends in Mexico. It’s a story that WBTV first reported on Friday, Nov. 11. The parents of...
WBTV
Teen accused of killing 20-year-old Clover resident in court, more details shared
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old TJ Hubert in Lake Wylie was in court Wednesday for the second time. WBTV has been following this story from the very beginning and bringing you all the details and talking with the family as they asked for answers. Hubert’s body was found back in June at a Lake Wylie fishing dock in a neighborhood he did not live in.
WBTV
#GivingTuesdayCLT
Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18 around 9 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road. 17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Damien Gonzalez, 17, was...
WBTV
Two headed to federal prison for running drug distribution ring
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are headed to federal prison after being convicted of running a methamphetamine distribution network. Shane Keith Moore of Leonard Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 7 years 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation.
WBTV
Recruiter accused of sending Rock Hill student explicit photos after college fair
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A college recruiter was arrested after making contact with a Rock Hill student that became increasingly sexual in nature following a college fair, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers met with a school counselor on Nov. 9 after a report...
WBTV
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say
The shooting happened on a school bus with students on their way back from an off-campus trip. 3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping. Deputies are obtaining warrants for kidnapping. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. No other information was...
WBTV
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have identified human remains that were found by a hunter in the Cherryville area in Gaston County last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the remains are those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, who was reported missing on July 14, 2022. Roark was...
WBTV
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping. Deputies are obtaining warrants for kidnapping. 3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. Updated: 8 hours ago. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to...
WBTV
Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for setting a fire at an iconic Gaston County ice cream shop in early August. The Gastonia Police Department arrested Marvin McCaskill, 35, of Gastonia for attempted murder and arson-related offenses that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream during the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
WBTV
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping
One of the victims in the shooting was identified as Devin Chandler. He was from Huntersville and was a graduate from William Amos Hough High School. From 5:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, due to the chance for icy spots from freezing rain. Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man...
WBTV
17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
WBTV
‘Turn yourself in:’ U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Marshals are offering an up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a Conover murder in May. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted for the death of Tinikia Hodges. She was found dead in her home on May 5.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide after person shot and killed in northwest Charlotte
Non-profit EMS station accepting $20K donation needed in River Hills community. The non-profit station relies on insurance money and donations to stay running. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a...
WBTV
Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
WBTV
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police have made four arrests in the shooting death of a 38-year-old. None of the people arrested were over the age of 15. Three suspects are 14 years old, and the fourth is 15, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment...
WBTV
Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy
WBTV
CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting
WBTV
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill
