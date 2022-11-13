Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Thrillist
These Houston Restaurants Have Thanksgiving Dinner Covered
Maybe you like spending all day worrying about a dry turkey or whether or not any of your guests have a tree nut allergy. The world, however, is thankfully well past the days when you are expected to do everything yourself around the holidays. This year, preparing your Thanksgiving dinner can be as easy as clicking a button to book a table on Resy, or clicking another button on Toast to order some candied yams that you will most definitely try to pass off as your own at the Friendsgiving table. All of this to say, don’t cook, just click, because these Houston restaurants have this year’s Turkey Day covered.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022
This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: 'Tis the Season of Tamales
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Spirit Round Table Turkey Trot Tasting at Brennan’s of Houston. Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, invites guests to gather for an evening of Wild Turkey, light bites and learning during the 14th Annual Turkey Trot tasting event. Tickets ($35++) include one-ounce pours of select Wild Turkey products paired with Brennan’s hors d'oeuvres. Welcome reception at 6 p.m.; round table commences at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event honors the late Brennan’s bartender Richard Middleton and is led by his dear friend Ed Guiney.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?
HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
defendernetwork.com
Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store
In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
Resident outside of Houston won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren't having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win.
A mystery brewery in northwest Houston is looking for a new owner
Located in northwest Houston, the taproom specializes in German-style beers.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston
Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
cw39.com
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
Houston's Super Feast in need of donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving
Next week is Thanksgiving and the people organizing the annual Super Feast need lots of help.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Wild Oats and Underbelly Burger are Coming to Spring Branch
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Underbelly Hospitality is planning second locations...
13 Houston restaurants offering variety of Thanksgiving dishes for hosts looking for some help
Thanksgiving is around the corner and hosts might be looking for a little help. Whether it's a few side dishes or a whole meal, here are some restaurant recommendations that offer a variety of dishes.
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
Houston's 'Pancho Claus' plans to expand Christmas toy giveaway thanks to volunteers, corporate donation
HOUSTON — Santa has a workshop -- and so does Pancho Claus. "We’ve been doing this 41 years,” Richard Reyes, AKA Pancho Claus, said. About 75 “elves” spent part of their Sunday making and wrapping dozens of donation boxes. "They go to bars, restaurants, corporations,...
Click2Houston.com
World’s largest bounce house now in Katy
Monday on Houston Life, The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is coming to Houston. It features the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House. Monday at 1:00 p.m., Lauren Kelly is live from the Katy Mills mall to give you an epic tour. According to...
