Thrillist

These Houston Restaurants Have Thanksgiving Dinner Covered

Maybe you like spending all day worrying about a dry turkey or whether or not any of your guests have a tree nut allergy. The world, however, is thankfully well past the days when you are expected to do everything yourself around the holidays. This year, preparing your Thanksgiving dinner can be as easy as clicking a button to book a table on Resy, or clicking another button on Toast to order some candied yams that you will most definitely try to pass off as your own at the Friendsgiving table. All of this to say, don’t cook, just click, because these Houston restaurants have this year’s Turkey Day covered.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022

This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: 'Tis the Season of Tamales

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Spirit Round Table Turkey Trot Tasting at Brennan’s of Houston. Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, invites guests to gather for an evening of Wild Turkey, light bites and learning during the 14th Annual Turkey Trot tasting event. Tickets ($35++) include one-ounce pours of select Wild Turkey products paired with Brennan’s hors d'oeuvres. Welcome reception at 6 p.m.; round table commences at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event honors the late Brennan’s bartender Richard Middleton and is led by his dear friend Ed Guiney.
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
Kiss 103.1 FM

When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
defendernetwork.com

Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store

In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
cohaitungchi.com

11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston

Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Wild Oats and Underbelly Burger are Coming to Spring Branch

Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Underbelly Hospitality is planning second locations...
KHOU

Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
Click2Houston.com

World’s largest bounce house now in Katy

Monday on Houston Life, The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is coming to Houston. It features the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House. Monday at 1:00 p.m., Lauren Kelly is live from the Katy Mills mall to give you an epic tour. According to...
