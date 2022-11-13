Leonard Fournette nearly missed Buccaneers vs. Seahawks over passport issue

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly didn’t have running back Leonard Fournette available for their game against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

Fournette needed a replacement passport, according to NFL.com , and weather caused a mail delay that put the 27-year-old’s status for the game up in the air.

According to the report, the passport finally arrived at noon on Thursday, hours before the Buccaneers were set to fly to Germany, allowing the running back to travel with the team.

The Buccaneers were lucky that Fournette was able to make the trip. They led the Seahawks 14-0 at halftime, with Fournette having rushed 12 times for 48 yards and a touchdown. Fournette’s 1-yard score finished off a 13-play, 86-yard drive with 4:31 left in the second quarter to give Tampa Bay a two-score lead. Tom Brady threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones earlier in the second quarter.

Fournette later left with a hip injury and in the fourth quarter was ruled doubtful to return.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) rushes for a touchdown against the Seahawks in Munich, Germany on Nov. 13, 2022. AP

Fournette entered the Week 10 matchup with 121 rushes for 405 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, along with 42 catches for 314 yards and three receiving scores.

The No. 4 overall pick by the Jaguars in 2017, Fournette is in his third season with the Buccaneers. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract to remain with the team earlier this year.

Fournette played a key role during the Buccaneers’ championship run two seasons ago, including rushing for 89 yards with a touchdown and catching four passes for 46 yards in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.