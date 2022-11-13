ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

Robinson, Wilson lead ISU women's basketball past St. Thomas 71-56

DeAnna Wilson and Paige Robinson helped Illinois State women’s basketball overcome its first-quarter woes on Tuesday as the Redbirds took down St. Thomas 71-56 in their home opener at CEFCU Arena. Out the gate, the Redbirds made a concerted effort to establish their presence down low with the team...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU volleyball with plenty to play for against rival Bradley

Illinois State volleyball looks to keep its rival, Bradley, out of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena to end a turbulent 2022 season. Despite an MVC tournament bid out of the picture for ISU, the Redbirds have all the motivation they need. ISU looks to avenge a 3-1 loss to the Braves earlier this season in what is already set to be a heated contest between the rivals.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU men's tennis struggles in final outing of fall season

DES MOINES, Iowa — Illinois State men’s tennis finished up its fall season in poor form at the Drake Invite by only winning three matches on the weekend. The Redbirds started the tournament on the wrong foot Friday by losing three doubles and singles matches, each to Denver.
NORMAL, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

State playoff run ends for LTHS football at Loyola

Lyons Township High School senior lineman Aidan Hallett has the most taped feet on almost any football field. Temporarily sidelined by an injured left ankle the previous game, Hallett received additional wraps for The IHSA Class 8A state quarterfinals at Loyola Academy on Nov. 12. The 6-foot-6 Hallett started at left offensive tackle and in the defensive line rotation.
WILMETTE, IL
25newsnow.com

High School Football Quarterfinals Rewind, plus snowy Jim Dandy

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a very memorable day for both Peoria High and Pekin, but also very different outcomes for the Lions and Dragons. Peoria High head coach Tim Thornton took his Lions south to Mascoutah and saw his team fall behind 21-14 before a big second half rally. The Lions outscored Mascoutah 22-0 in the second half. Peoria High running back Malachi Washington had 4 touchdowns as Peoria High is now one of four teams left in Class 5A. The Lions are one win away from the state title game. They will host Morris Saturday in the semifinals.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Lewis earns first MVC Player of the Week honors

Illinois State men's basketball's Kendall Lewis was awarded the first Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors of the season following the Redbirds' 2-1 week to open the season. Over the three-game stretch, the senior forward averaged 16.7 points and 13.7 rebounds, good for fifth in the country, on...
NORMAL, IL
footballscoop.com

Elmhurst has decided to make a head coaching change

Following a winless campaign, sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Jeff McDonald will not return for another season at Elmhurst (D-III - IL). McDonald was in his fourth season with the program. The school has announced the change in leadership. In 2019, his first season at the helm, McDonald led...
ELMHURST, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU receives honors for efforts to improve student voter participation

Just over a week since Election Day, Illinois State University has been named one of the Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. ISU was recognized as one of 394 institutions on the Student Voting Honor Roll, which recognizes efforts to raise student...
NORMAL, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check

Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
LASALLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
CHICAGO, IL

