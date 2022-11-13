CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a very memorable day for both Peoria High and Pekin, but also very different outcomes for the Lions and Dragons. Peoria High head coach Tim Thornton took his Lions south to Mascoutah and saw his team fall behind 21-14 before a big second half rally. The Lions outscored Mascoutah 22-0 in the second half. Peoria High running back Malachi Washington had 4 touchdowns as Peoria High is now one of four teams left in Class 5A. The Lions are one win away from the state title game. They will host Morris Saturday in the semifinals.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO