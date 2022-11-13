Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Robinson, Wilson lead ISU women's basketball past St. Thomas 71-56
DeAnna Wilson and Paige Robinson helped Illinois State women’s basketball overcome its first-quarter woes on Tuesday as the Redbirds took down St. Thomas 71-56 in their home opener at CEFCU Arena. Out the gate, the Redbirds made a concerted effort to establish their presence down low with the team...
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball with plenty to play for against rival Bradley
Illinois State volleyball looks to keep its rival, Bradley, out of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena to end a turbulent 2022 season. Despite an MVC tournament bid out of the picture for ISU, the Redbirds have all the motivation they need. ISU looks to avenge a 3-1 loss to the Braves earlier this season in what is already set to be a heated contest between the rivals.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's tennis struggles in final outing of fall season
DES MOINES, Iowa — Illinois State men’s tennis finished up its fall season in poor form at the Drake Invite by only winning three matches on the weekend. The Redbirds started the tournament on the wrong foot Friday by losing three doubles and singles matches, each to Denver.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
State playoff run ends for LTHS football at Loyola
Lyons Township High School senior lineman Aidan Hallett has the most taped feet on almost any football field. Temporarily sidelined by an injured left ankle the previous game, Hallett received additional wraps for The IHSA Class 8A state quarterfinals at Loyola Academy on Nov. 12. The 6-foot-6 Hallett started at left offensive tackle and in the defensive line rotation.
25newsnow.com
High School Football Quarterfinals Rewind, plus snowy Jim Dandy
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a very memorable day for both Peoria High and Pekin, but also very different outcomes for the Lions and Dragons. Peoria High head coach Tim Thornton took his Lions south to Mascoutah and saw his team fall behind 21-14 before a big second half rally. The Lions outscored Mascoutah 22-0 in the second half. Peoria High running back Malachi Washington had 4 touchdowns as Peoria High is now one of four teams left in Class 5A. The Lions are one win away from the state title game. They will host Morris Saturday in the semifinals.
videtteonline.com
Lewis earns first MVC Player of the Week honors
Illinois State men's basketball's Kendall Lewis was awarded the first Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors of the season following the Redbirds' 2-1 week to open the season. Over the three-game stretch, the senior forward averaged 16.7 points and 13.7 rebounds, good for fifth in the country, on...
footballscoop.com
Elmhurst has decided to make a head coaching change
Following a winless campaign, sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Jeff McDonald will not return for another season at Elmhurst (D-III - IL). McDonald was in his fourth season with the program. The school has announced the change in leadership. In 2019, his first season at the helm, McDonald led...
videtteonline.com
ISU receives honors for efforts to improve student voter participation
Just over a week since Election Day, Illinois State University has been named one of the Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. ISU was recognized as one of 394 institutions on the Student Voting Honor Roll, which recognizes efforts to raise student...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
fox32chicago.com
Illinoisans win big in historic Powerball drawing • 2022 Midterm results • Suburban teen unexpectedly dies
CHICAGO - There were multiple big winners in the days leading up to the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, J.B. Pritzker beat Trump-backed Darren Bailey for a second term as governor, and a suburban community is in mourning after a high schooler who died unexpectedly. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
Lightfoot's opponents continue to win endorsements as mayoral race heats up
Endorsements continue to come in for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s opponents. On Monday, the Service Employee International Union Healthcare Illinois announced its endorsement of Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.
How a Strange Deal Struck in Springfield a Decade Ago Now Prevents Illinois Communities From Banning Assault Weapons
After the terrifying mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, many noted the irony that the incident occurred in one of the few cities in Illinois where assault weapons are banned by local law. But few have noted that today, no other Illinois community can put such an...
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted In Connection to Chicago Bus Station Shooting
Jackson, Mn (KICD)—Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are asking for public assistance in locating a man with last known to have been living in Jackson who is wanted in connection to an October shooting at a Chicago bus station that left a man dead. Police believe 26-year-old Rodnee Miller is...
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
